Gold Rush Season 15 Episode 6: Rick Ness finally hits the jackpot with gold nuggets

In a remarkable turn of events on Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 6, titled Come Nuggets or High Water, miner Rick Ness has achieved a significant breakthrough after weeks of challenges.

Facing a series of setbacks, including equipment failures and regulatory hurdles, Ness’ perseverance has culminated in a substantial gold haul, marking a pivotal moment in his mining career.

At the season’s outset, Ness confronted considerable obstacles.

He invested $150,000 in a 12-inch pump for the Monster Red wash plant, aiming to process 300 yards of material per hour.

However, this investment proved problematic when it was discovered that the pump was a volume pump rather than the necessary pressure pump, leading to operational delays.

These issues came after Ness received devastating news about his water license.

Rick Ness’ new mining strategy strikes gold

Undeterred, Ness devised a new strategy: relocating an eight-inch pump from Rally Valley to facilitate the processing of paydirt through the wash plant.

This plan allowed one crew to continue excavating paydirt and manage groundwater flooding while the other focused on sluicing operations.

Despite encountering issues with Monster Red’s spray bars, which risked gold loss due to uneven water pressure, the team implemented new pipes and lines to equalize water flow across the wash plant’s screen.

These efforts paid off as Monster Red began processing paydirt at an impressive rate of 250 yards per hour.

The discovery of bedrock, a promising indicator of rich gold deposits, further boosted the crew’s morale. Their optimism was validated when they unearthed substantial gold nuggets, signaling the potential for a significant payday.

Rick Ness nets almost a million dollars

The culmination of these endeavors was the season’s first gold weigh-in. The initial tally stood at 115.71 ounces.

Ness then surprised his team by revealing an additional canister, bringing the total to 315.71 ounces, valued at over $750,000. This marks one of Ness’ most lucrative hauls in his three years at Rally Valley.

This success is particularly poignant given Ness’ recent challenges. After a hiatus to address personal issues, including depression and financial setbacks, he returned with renewed determination.

However, the Yukon Water Board’s denial of his application for a new water license posed a significant threat to his operations, as the current license is set to expire on April 8, 2025.

Despite these regulatory setbacks, Ness’ recent gold haul represents a significant turnaround. The race is now to extract as much gold as possible before Rally Valley floods, adding urgency to their operations.

As Gold Rush Season 15 progresses, viewers will closely follow Ness’ journey, witnessing his resilience in the face of adversity and his relentless pursuit of success in the challenging world of gold mining.

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.