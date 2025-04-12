Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 22 recap: Big Red meets its end as Rick Ness faces more frustration

With just weeks left in the mining season, Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 22 delivered high-stakes drama and major turning points for all three crews.

Parker Schnabel’s trusted wash plant, Big Red, met its end after over a decade of service.

Tony Beets hit a major milestone with help from his daughter Monica, while Rick Ness dealt with equipment issues and growing uncertainty about his operation’s future.

The miners battled rising water levels, mechanical breakdowns, and the emotional toll of a grueling season.

While some celebrated record-breaking hauls, others questioned whether or not the risk was worth it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As the clock winds down, each crew is scrambling to finish strong.

Rick Ness struggles with flooding and future plans

Rick Ness was forced to step away from his site to meet an agent in Vancouver about securing a water license for the next season. He got no answers and may have to leave the scene next season.

He left friend and crewmate Brian “Zee” Zaremba in charge, but tensions ran high as the crew, led by foreman Buzz Legault, faced exhaustion and doubt.

The situation worsened when digging below the water table caused groundwater to flood the site, forcing the wash plant to shut down.

Zaremba suggested revisiting an old pad at Rally Valley to maintain momentum, where Rick had previously struck gold.

After mechanical issues, the team improvised with a part from Rick’s side-by-side vehicle to return to work.

Last week, Vegas Valley delivered 258 ounces of gold. If they hit 300 ounces this week, it would surpass his goal.

The weekly weigh-in brought disappointment: only 122.82 ounces worth over $320,000, less than half of their target, leaving 200 ounces needed to hit their seasonal goal.

Tony Beets celebrates with a new wash plant and massive haul

Eager to scale up his production, Tony Beets brought a third wash plant online. His daughter Monica attempted to set up at the Hester Cut but was blocked by waterlogged terrain.

Pivoting quickly, she proposed mining old tailings left by early prospectors. Tony loved the idea and surprised her with a $500,000 wash plant capable of handling massive boulders.

With help from son Mike and nephew Mike, the Beets crew got to work and delivered huge results.

Indian River’s Comeback Cut extension brought in 205.80 ounces worth $543,000, pushing their season total past 5,000 ounces.

Mike’s Trommel at Paradise Hill weighed 264.76 ounces, taking the season total to 5,290, which is almost $14 million in gold.

After their remarkable success, Tony wants to keep mining to see what they produce next week.

Parker Schnabel says goodbye to Big Red and makes a bold move

Parker Schnabel set his sights on the thawed Bridge Cut to finish the season strong.

He sent Tyson Lee to mine the perimeter, believing gold was beneath the gravel.

After five months of relentless work, Big Red finally broke down; its side tension bars snapped, ending a 12-season run.

Not wasting time, Parker reactivated the idle wash plant Bob and transported it to Dominion in just eight hours.

Bob delivered 290.05 ounces in its first run worth $766,000, while Big Red’s final cleanup brought in 96.02 ounces, and Roxanne added another 276.01.

Parker’s team reached a season total of 6,088.02 ounces, a haul worth $16,070,000.

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.