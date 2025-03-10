Gino Palazzolo’s ex speaks out, accuses ‘dummy’ Jasmine of lying about sharing nude photos

Gino Palazzolo’s ex says that Jasmine Pineda is a liar.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember from a few seasons ago, Jasmine accused Gino of sending nude photos of her to his ex during an episode of Before the 90 Days.

Jasmine confronted Gino after reportedly learning that he shared her topless pics with his ex.

Initially, Gino denied doing any such thing, telling her, “That’s for darned sure I didn’t do that.”

But after Jasmine pressed him, Gino finally admitted that he sent the nude pics to his ex to enact revenge and send the message, “Look how hot my girlfriend is.”

Supposedly, per Jasmine, the ex-girlfriend sent the NSFW photos to Jasmine’s employer, which resulted in her getting fired.

Now, fast-forward several years, Gino’s ex is speaking out, and she claims Jasmine lied about the whole thing.

Gino spends a night out with his ex, Linzee

Gino’s former lover, Linzee Ryder, was recently spotted with Gino and other pals.

Gino posted a photo of their night out in his Instagram Story, captioning it, “Good times with friends!”

Gino posed with his ex (far right) during a night out. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

The photo got 90 Day Fiance fans buzzing, and they began flocking to Linzee’s page to snoop around.

Seemingly aware of the influx of Instagram users visiting her page, Linzee sent a message to those coming to her page “cuz of 90 Day.”

Linzee calls Jasmine a ‘dummy’ and accuses her of lying about her nude photos

“Just know she lied about me sending her photos to ANYBODY,” Linzee claimed in an Instagram Story slide.

“I never did and never would do that!” she continued. “Plus I never knew where she worked? Lol.”

Gino’s former flame added that she had forgiven him and moved on.

Linzee continued the conversation in subsequent IG slides, claiming that Jasmine never lost her job because of nude photos being shared with her employer.

She also shared back-and-forth comments between herself and Jasmine from social media.

In the exchange, Jasmine claimed she was a victim of a crime and that the phone in the infamous scene belonged to a 90 Day Fiance producer.

Linzee fired back, covering Jasmine’s profile name with a gif reading “dummy.”

Linzee questioned why the photos weren’t available online if they were supposedly leaked, and begged Jasmine to admit she was wrong and apologize.

Gino’s ex put Jasmine on blast. Pic credit: @linzeeryderbackup/Instagram

Jasmine speaks out amid Linzee’s claims and sticks to her story

Jasmine took to her Instagram Story to share her version of events.

According to the Panamanian native, Linzee is still responsible for getting her fired.

Jasmine wrote that on Monday morning, she felt “so sad” as she starts a “new school year as a teacher,” implying that she’s returning to the profession.

“I did it for 16 years until I couldn’t do it anymore,” Jasmine wrote.

Jasmine added that she prepared for many years academically and loved her job passionately, only to lose it due to being “naive” and “trusting others.”

“Evil exceeds my understanding,” she concluded.

Jasmine seemingly responded to Linzee’s posts. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Gino has opted to keep mum while his ex-girlfriend and estranged wife continue to duke it out online.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.