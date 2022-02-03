90 Day Fiance spoilers: Gino lies to Jasmine about sending nude photos of her to his ex

Gino lies to Jasmine about sending nude photos of her to his ex. Pic credit: TLC

Things are going to explode between Jasmine and Gino on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and we can list two main reasons why. The show has already teased tensions upcoming between the pair when Jasmine confronts Gino about sending her nude photos to his ex-girlfriend.

However, in a clip of Sunday night’s episode, Gino made things worse by lying about the whole thing. When Jasmine asked him about sending the nude photos he blatantly denied doing any such thing!

What we know about Jasmine so far is that she blows up at the smallest thing, but this time many would agree that in this instance her anger is warranted.

Gino lies about sending nude photos of Jasmine to his ex

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino’s romantic vacation turns into a nightmare.

After getting a message from Gino’s ex-girlfriend on social media, Jasmine has proof that he sent her nude photos to the woman. However, when she asked Gino about it, he lied.

“Did you send her naked pictures of me?” asked Jasmine.

“What?” said Gino. “No, I’m sorry I did not do that! that’s for darn sure I didn’t do that,” he responded.

However, Jasmine had proof and she showed him her phone with the images.

“So explain this to me because this is just a screenshot and I have never sent these nudes to anyone but just to you, look!”

Jasmine started to cry and asked Gino to be honest with her so he finally admitted to sending the images.

“That was rubbing it in, to her yes, yes but that’s the only time I ever did…explained the 51-year-old. “I was showing her you know ‘look how hot my girlfriend is.'”

By this time Jasmine was extremely upset and retorted, “I trusted on you to send you those pictures Gino. I will never be able to trust…you ever.”

Gino says he sent Jasmine’s photos to his ex-girlfriend as revenge

After the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star finally admitted his wrongdoing to Jasmine, she stormed off in tears.

Later in his confessional, Gino admitted, “I wish I could take it back, but it is true that I sent topless photos to my ex of Jasmine. I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment.”

“It was a huge mistake, obviously” he added.

Meanwhile, Jasmine was taking some time to herself away from Gino.

“I’m having so many emotions at this moment, I cannot even think clearly,” said Jasmine. “In those pictures I was topless, completely showing off my breasts. This is a nightmare.”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.