Jasmine Pineda explains why she decided to forgive Gino and his ex on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jasmine Pineda has been going through an emotional few weeks on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it’s all because of Gino Palazzolo. However, the Panamanian native shocked fans in the latest episode when she quickly forgave Gino after he sent topless photos of her to one of his exes.

For the first time since the season started, people actually understood the root of Jasmine’s anger when she lashed out at the 51-year-old for what he had done. Gino’s excuse is that he was actually showing her off to his ex and that’s why he sent her the photos.

Unfortunately for Jasmine, Gino’s actions had unfortunate repercussions for her because the ex-girlfriend reportedly sent the topless photos to Jasmine’s job and she was fired as a result.

Despite all that transpired Jasmine recently explained why she decided to forgive both Gino and his ex for what they did to her.

Why did Jasmine Pineda forgive Gino Palazzolo so quickly?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were left shocked a how quickly Jasmine got over what Gino had done to her after exploding mere hours prior.

Jasmine had packed her bags and left the hotel room she was sharing with Gino and based on her conversation she was done with the relationship. However, after she calmed down and met Gino on the beach to talk, the couple made up and Jasmine even told Gino she loved him.

Despite saying that she hated Gino after finding out what he had done, Jasmine told an Instagram user that she has “never hated anyone for longer than an hour.”

“I just can’t. It’s not in my nature. I forgive everyone because hate is the cancer of the soul.”

In another post, she responded to a question about why she forgave Gino and said, “I forgave him and his ex because of me not because of them.”

Jasmine has forgiven both Gino Palazzolo and his ex-girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to explain why she decided to not just forgive Gino but also his ex-girlfriend.

After reiterating that resentment and anger are cancerous for the soul, Jasmine added, “It’s not in my nature to keep those feelings.”

“Now those wondering ‘why the ex, she just wanted to warn you,’ no she didn’t,” said the TLC star. “She sent my nudes without blurting to my producer and he saw all my freaking t**s.”

“Actually the phone I was looking at the nudes from was my producer’s phone. She doesn’t know [that] I know.”

Jasmine made it known that Gino and his ex are both to blame for what happened.

“Saddest part of the story: I was blamed for it and accused of making it up but Karma never forgets,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.