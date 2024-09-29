Gina Kirschenheiter says Katie Ginella ‘played’ her on RHOC

Gina Kirschenheiter is having a fantastic season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The long-running cast member has been involved in some of the season’s central storylines, flawlessly solidifying herself as one of the show’s most pivotal players.

She had an awkward argument with Jennifer Pedranti about paying her bills, and then she introduced newbie Katie Ginella to the group.

Unfortunately, Gina and Katie’s relationship has combusted before our eyes, with the pair hurling accusations at one another.

As the person who introduced Katie to the group, Gina has found herself in the hot seat and has soured on the new cast member because of the constant back and forth.

The pair recently got into a massive bust-up on a cast trip to Sonoma when Katie told Tamra Judge that Gina was only friends with Heather to secure lucrative real-estate listings.

On the show, Gina went off on Katie because of this, and Katie responded by not inviting her to the recent cast event that saw Tamra go after Ryan Boyajian.

Gina goes off about Katie

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gina opened up about her thoughts on Katie and how she feels “played” by the person she brought into the friend circle at the show’s core.

“I feel bad. I feel, and honestly, I am hurt,” the 40-year-old admitted.

“It’s not my first day here, and I got played by the new girl,” she added.

“It was hard for me. It’s still hard for me, and I still don’t feel comfortable, fully, with Katie because I don’t know what to believe and I don’t know what to trust, and I don’t know how I can, so that is really tough for me,” the mother of three revealed.

“I never bring anyone on… I never do that, and I never will again,” she concluded.

It certainly sounds like Gina and Katie have been unable to repair their bond since filming concluded, which likely means we’ll hear a lot about it at the upcoming reunion.

Now that we know they’re still at odds, the final episodes of the season are likely to continue with them being frosty to one another.

Will Gina be able to forgive Katie?

It doesn’t sound like Gina is ready to forgive Katie, but we’re sure the pair will have much to say to each other when they cross paths at the reunion.

The drama will be minimal compared to the other things that must be addressed at the RHOC Season 18 reunion.

Tamra’s treatment of Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti will likely be the hot topic, as well as the hurricane of drama that is Alexis Bellino.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. You can Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.