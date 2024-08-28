Gina Kirschenheiter pulls prank on RHOC fans after asking if she should cut bangs: ‘I got you, didn’t I?’

Gina Kirschenheiter is having a stellar season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During RHOC Season 18, she’s been involved in plenty of on-screen drama and has been interacting with her followers about it every step of the way.

However, things turned on Monday when she posted an Instagram video in which she wondered whether she should cut bangs.

As fans and her fellow co-stars took to the comments section to tell her not to proceed, it seemed her decision was made.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Gina shared a first look at her latest confessional look for the back half of RHOC Season 18.

At the beginning of the video, she smiles in a red dress with bangs.

However, the video swiftly shifted to show that she pulled a prank on her fans.

Gina has always been fun-loving and unafraid to have fun on and off RHOC, so unsurprisingly, she had some lighthearted humor over the fierce debate about whether to cut her bangs.

RHOC Season 18 is filled with drama

At the beginning of RHOC Season 18, Gina was in a good place with most of her co-stars, including newbie Katie Ginella.

Bravo shared a midseason trailer earlier this month that showcased her and Katie caught up in an argument.

The pair were introduced through The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Sutton Stracke and got off to a good start.

However, Gina started questioning Katie’s motivations when the rookie Housewife accused Heather Dubrow of staging paparazzi photos.

In the latest trailer, Gina and Katie have a war of words that seemingly derails their friendship for the rest of the season.

Gina also clashed with Jennifer Pedranti earlier this season over the real estate agent’s claim that she helped her rent a home for which she didn’t pay the bills.

Gina is having a personal season

In her personal life, Gina also decided to live separately from her longtime boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

The series has charted their parting ways while they still try to maintain a relationship, which is proving to be challenging.

Gina has largely avoided the toxic drama on RHOC Season 18, which involves the feud between Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino, and Tamra Judge.

The series will pivot in a big way this week as Tamra hosts a murder-mystery evening that brings the entire cast together, including Shannon and Alexis, who have been yelling at each other at every opportunity.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.