Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson mock Alexis Bellino over RHOC bad edit claims

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are not buying Alexis Bellino claiming she got a bad edit on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Alexis has become the RHOC Season 18 villain after going hard at Shannon Beador and shoving her relationship with John Janssen down viewers’ throats.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alexis claims she’s getting a bad edit, and producers are leaving so much out of each episode.

Two of her co-stars have come out with the best response to Alexis’ claims as the backlash against her mounts.

Gina and Emily didn’t hold back calling out the ridiculousness of Alexis blaming editing.

After all, it’s not like Alexis didn’t say or do the things that are being caught on camera.

This week, Emily and Gina stopped by Entertainment Tonight to dish all things The Real Housewives of Orange County with Brice Sander. They were asked about Alexis’ claims and both got a kick out of the question.

“I think everybody who claims that they got a bad edit just doesn’t want to face reality of what’s happening there,” Gina stated. “I have never once blamed the edit for anything. Even when I look messy or bad. Like that was me. I was messy and bad.”

Emily chimed in to share an example of her husband telling her when she comes across as not great in an episode and her responding that’s just the way it is. The Bravo personality owns her actions, even the ones that make her look bad.

“Not one time in my six years have I picked up the phone and complained about what they have shown. They can’t edit what you say and what you do,” Emily expressed.

The two women called out Alexis for acting a certain way on-screen and then trying to change the narrative all these months later because of all the backlash.

This is just a glimpse of how Gina and Emily feel about Alexis, and we will no doubt see more at the upcoming RHOC reunion show.

When is The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reunion?

Emily and Gina aren’t the only ones preparing for battle when the RHOC cast gathers for their end-of-season chat. Alexis has already promised to bring receipts to the reunion to prove her innocence, while Tamra Judge is looking forward to it so she can clear the air.

The good news is that The Real Housewives of Orange County fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see the mudslinging and name-calling. Andy Cohen asked for fan questions this week, meaning the reunion should be filmed next week.

Based on the remaining episodes in Season 18 of RHOC, the reunion should hit Bravo airwaves near the end of October and will air in multiple parts. Considering all the drama this season, we should hopefully get a three-part reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.