Gil Cuero reveals why he would never do MAFS again

Married at First Sight former husband Gil Cuero explained why he wouldn’t give the show a second shot. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

While Gil Cuero ended up as Season 13’s fan-favorite on Married at First Sight, the Houston firefighter recently revealed he would not go through the matchmaking experiment again.

“Would I do MAFS again?” the 35-year-old read while on a Q&A Instagram live session on December 8th. “That’s a big no.”

Gil Cuero opens up on why he would never do Married at First Sight again

While Gil and his expertly-matched wife Myrla Feria chose to stay together on Decision Day, Myrla lost some of the few fans she had after it was exposed she broke up with Gil only a short two weeks later.

Clearly heartbroken at the reunion, Gil admitted he sold everything to be with his new wife, only for her to blindside him in asking for a divorce.

Now that the show is over and Gil is single, MAFS viewers can’t get enough of the newly single Colombian native.

Hosting regular live sessions on Instagram to get to know his followers, Gil addressed why he wouldn’t go through the MAFS process again.

“Quick answer, I just don’t know people’s intentions,” he answered.

Gil Cuero speaks to Married at First Sight fans on Instagram live. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Explaining that he never watched the show nor heard of the franchise prior to his time on the series, he said, “I thought, you go into a show where you’re going to get married, I thought people would be a little more, you know, truthful. A little more, kinda like, wanting it.”

“I wouldn’t do it again. I know what I want, I know I came into this, [I] was gonna make it work no matter what,” he continued. “I understand that a lot of people don’t think that way, so that’s why I wouldn’t do it.”

While Season 13 has ended, the drama hasn’t

While MAFS has had its drama between cast members in the past, this season the cast brought it up a few levels.

As to who Gil is alluding to not taking the experiment seriously, fans will remember how Myrla and fellow Houston husband Johnny Lam’s flirty interactions caused him to storm off-stage during the reunion.

That isn’t the only couple this season to test out another partner. Viewers will also recall Zach Freeman and Bao trying out their shot at a romantic relationship on the Where Are They Now? special.

However, since the airing of the episode, multiple women have come forward alleging that Zach cheated on Bao.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.