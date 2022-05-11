Gil Cuero reveals the oldest and youngest women he would date

Gil Cuero shares his thoughts on being single. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero gained many fans and women eager to shoot their shot after his season.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 breakout star recently interacted with fans and answered their most pressing questions surrounding his love life and dating preferences.

Gil was candid about what he’s looking for in his next relationship, from the preferred age of his next girlfriend to whether or not he wants kids; Gil opened up about it all.

Gil Cuero answers fans’ questions about his dating goals

Gil took to his Instagram Stories, where fans’ asked him an abundance of questions.

Regarding Gil’s type of woman, one fan asked, “How old is too old for you?”

As a man in his mid-30s, Gil answered, “45ish.”

Gil was also asked, “how old is too young” for him and the MAFS star responded, “That’s tough because it’s about maturity but generally speaking under 27 is probably too young. There’s always exceptions though.”

A fan questioned if Gil likes Black women, and Gil responded, “Short Answer: Yes,” with an eye-roll emoji.

Gil was asked if he likes older women, and Gil replied, “Is a elephant heavy?”

Some fans were curious about Gil’s stance on children, with one person asking if he wanted children and “if so how many?”

Gil replied by sharing an adorable dog photo and wrote, “Yes, 1 would be great, 2 would be ideal, 3 would be perfect.”

Revealing that he’s open to having kids and even hopes to one-day father three children, his followers wanted to know if he would date someone who already had kids.

Gil responded, “When the time comes, I’m open to the idea.”

Gil Cuero answers questions about being single

Gil became single after his divorce from MAFS wife Myrla Feria.

While he appears to know what he’s open to in terms of his next romantic relationship, Gil is also enjoying being single for now.

A follower asked if Gil is single, and he replied, “I’m as single as a dollar and not looking for change,” suggesting he’s not jumping to change his single status just yet.

Gil doubled down on embracing singleness when asked if he’d be open to dating.

Gil wrote, “Ummmm, kinda. But in reality don’t won’t to waste anyone’s time right now. I’m good single for now.”

Gil Cuero reveals how life has changed after Married at First Sight

As a single man, Gil’s followers wanted to know how he spends his free time and if life looks different after being on reality television.

The question posed was, “What do you enjoy doing on your free time and how has your life changed since MAFS?”

Gil shared a photo with his dog, Hype, and listed activities he enjoys, such as, “Spending time with old man Hype, shooting range, getting a few skinny Rita’s every blue moon, and traveling if possible.”

Regarding how his life has changed post-MAFS, Gil shared, “Honestly the only thing that’s change since MAFS is that more people in the world know I exist.”

