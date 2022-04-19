Gil Cuero judges 2022 Miss Houston Texas pageant 

Gil Cuero participated in a Texas-based pageant. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero spent the weekend as a judge for the Miss Houston Texas pageant.

Gil took to social media to share snapshots from his time at the competition with friends and followers.

Gil Cuero poses with the winner of the Miss Houston Texas pageant

Gil Cuero took to his Instagram stories to share photos from his time at the Miss Houston Texas pageant.

As one of the judges, Gill showed up in a grey patterned suit with a black lapel and black tie and a collared shirt underneath.

On the bottom, Gil wore black pants and black dress shoes and confirmed he was wearing socks with the shoes after some viewers attempted to clown him for seemingly going sock-less.

Gil added a pop of color to his look with a bright red belt around his waist.

On his Instagram stories, Gil posed with the winner of Miss Houston Texas 2022.

The dazzling winner’s dress and shoes matched Gil’s belt as she rocked a red ensemble along with a Miss Houston Texas sash, sparkling tiara, and a bouquet of pink flowers.

Gil wrote “2022 Miss Houston” over the photo as the pair stood among silver curtains.

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil also shared a photo taken after the pageant as he and a woman danced around in front of an assortment of pink, white, and rose gold balloons.

Gil wrote over the photo, “That feeling after putting on a successful pageant. Thanks again for having me apart of it.”

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero meets fellow MAFS star in Houston

Gil’s busy weekend also included meeting another member of the MAFS family.

While in Houston, Gil had the chance to meet Married at First Sight Season 7 star Tristan Thompson.

MAFS viewers will recall that Tristan Thompson was married to Mia Bally when Married at First Sight first came to Texas before returning to Texas for Gil’s season.

When they met, Gil and Tristan enjoyed a good laugh, and the men appeared to hit it off.

The two men have lots in common, having been one of the few to marry a stranger on national television.

While Gil and Tristan were both hopeful about making their MAFS marriages work, they both got divorced from their wives.

Tristan went on to have a child, and Gil has enjoyed several opportunities since becoming the most popular and most followed member of Married at First Sight Season 13.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.