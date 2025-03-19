Gia Giudice plans to ‘cover it all’ in new podcast Casual Chaos

Call it a podcast takeover because several Bravo stars introduced their new ventures this week.

Gia Giudice just dropped Casual Chaos and it promises to be, well, chaotic!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished about the new project after announcing it on social media, revealing that she plans to “cover it all “on her podcast.

Yes, that includes her controversial parents, Teresa Giudice, and Joe Giudice, who now resides in The Bahamas after he was deported from the U.S.

Gia plans to dish on the legal issues that resulted in her parents’ prison sentences and Joe’s eventual deportation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the 23-year-old will also discuss other topics that will connect with fans on a personal level.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice introduces her podcast Casual Chaos

Gia Giudice introduced her latest venture on Instagram, posting the artwork for her new podcast on iHeart Radio.

The photo showed the RHONJ star sitting comfortably on a chair in a brown bodysuit and heels while holding a cocktail.

“Casual Chaos 3.24.25. Trailer out now,” she captioned the post.

Gia spoke to PEOPLE about what listeners can expect when her podcast drops.

“I’m definitely going to cover it all,” she confessed “I’m also excited to just give the fans a little bit more about me and that fun, lighthearted side of me.”

However, Gia’s family — they are not strangers to the spotlight — is fair game.

The RHONJ star told the media outlet she plans to cover health, wellness, and relationships.

She will also share her experience on how she handled Joe and Teresa’s divorce and legal issues.

“I’m excited to talk about all these topics and really connect with my fans on a personal level,” Gia told the media outlet.

Meanwhile, before snagging her podcast, the Bravo star had a bit of practice on Teresa’s Turning the Tables.

Gia made a few appearances on her mom’s podcast and we wouldn’t be surprised if the OG returned the favor.

Other Bravo stars who announced podcasts this week

Gia wasn’t the only Bravo star venturing into podcasting; others shared similar news this week.

The Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield has a Spotify podcast, Please See Below, dropping this month.

Her RHONY castmate Erin Lichy and her husband Abe Lichy have also launched their podcast Come Together on Dear Media.

Michelle Saniei from The Valley also has a new podcast on iHeart, Pursuit of Happiness.

Who’s podcast are you tuning in to first? Michelle, Abe, and Erin, Brynn, or Gia?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.