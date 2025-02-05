Teresa Giudice lacked ‘passionate love’ for ex-husband Joe Giudice: Here’s why she married him

Teresa Giudice is reflecting on her marriage to Joe Giudice, admitting he was not the one for her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confessed that they didn’t have “passionate love,” unlike in her current marriage to Luis Ruelas.

During the interview, the mom of four raved about her new husband and noted that her ex is the opposite of Luis.

Teresa reasoned that she had four beautiful kids with her ex-husband, but that was it.

The Bravolebrity explained why she decided to marry Joe, admitting that he was a “safe” choice after she got hurt in a prior relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joe was someone she had known all her life, and their parents were best friends, but their decision to marry wasn’t a grand love story.

However, Teresa has finally found true love with Luis.

Teresa Giudice made ‘beautiful babies’ with Joe Giudice

Teresa might be in a love bubble with Luis Ruelas, but that wasn’t the case during her first marriage.

The RHONJ star made that admission during a chat with TMZ, explaining that her past marriage to Joe and her current marriage to Luis is like night and day.

Teresa referenced her parents’ marriage, noting how attentive they were to each other.

“That’s how Luis is with me; he’s so attentive,” she said. “My ex was not attentive at all. He was just very old-school.”

“Looking back now, Joe was easy, but he just wasn’t my guy,” she continued, noting that while her ex was a good guy, he wasn’t the person she was meant to be with.

“We made beautiful babies together, but that’s about it,” exclaimed Teresa.

Here’s why the RHONJ star married Joe Giudice

The RHONJ star shared more details about her and Joe, starting with why she decided to marry him.

Teresa said before her relationship with Joe, she had dated a guy for six years on and off, and he cheated on her.

“I knew Joe my whole life. Joe’s parents and my parents were best friends growing up,” reasoned the 52-year-old. “So I just thought Joe was safe.”

Admittedly, though, there wasn’t any “passionate love” between the former couple.

However, the mom of four has found that after meeting her true love, Luis Ruelas.

“I see the difference between me and Joe and me and Luis,” she added. “It’s just different; I can’t explain it.”

Despite their split, Teresa and her ex-husband are on good terms, and Joe and Luis also get along great, making for a perfectly blended family.

Are you surprised that Joe and Teresa were not passionately in love during their marriage?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.