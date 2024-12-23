Gia Giudice and sisters take on viral Wicked song from Tonight Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Gia Giudice is no stranger to viral moments.

As Teresa and Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter, she has experienced life in the spotlight from a very young age.

Gia has found herself on RHONJ more often as she got older, earning confessionals in the last two seasons of the on-pause Bravo hit.

Gia and her sisters, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, are spending time with their dad in the Bahamas.

She has been sharing some of her adventures on TikTok, including taking on a Wicked song shown on The Tonight Show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performed it for Jimmy Fallon, and the clip has since gone viral.

RHONJ’s Giudice sisters take on viral TikTok audio

Gia Giudice is active on TikTok, often uploading content and replying to followers.

Her sister, Milania, is also active on social media, but Gabriella typically avoids being public about her life.

The four Giudice sisters got together to film their take in honor of using the viral Wicked TikTok audio,

Gia and Milania were on the ends, as Gabriella and Audriana stood in the middle. They lip-synced with the audio and paired up with the sister they looked most like.

Gabriella and Audriana were Glinda, leaving Gia and Milania to be Elphaba. It was an interesting take on the trend, highlighting the sisters and their bond.

Gia Giudice often highlights spending time with Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey captured the rough patches for Gia Giudice and her sisters as they dealt with the fallout of her father, Joe Giudice, going to prison and being deported.

He initially went back to Italy but eventually settled in the Bahamas. Bravo hasn’t filmed him in years, but Gia keeps her followers updated on what’s happening with her dad.

Earlier this week, the Bravolebrity captured some moments while cooking with Joe. Her sisters were also there, and they participated in some of the action, too.

It’s been a complicated road for the Giudice daughters as they navigated their parents splitting up and their mom, Teresa Giudice, marrying Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Gia was a part of RHONJ before Bravo paused the show after a very toxic season. A new show is coming with her and several of the other Bravolebrity kids, which has piqued some interest.

Being in the spotlight isn’t new for the young adult, and we foresee her remaining in the public eye for years.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.