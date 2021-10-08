Geoffrey Paschel’s ex-girlfriend Mary was there for his guilty verdict and shed tears

Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend Mary was seen crying for Geoffrey when his guilty verdict was read. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty yesterday of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interfering with an emergency call. There in the courtroom to support him, was his ex-girlfriend Mary Wallace who got played by Geoffrey on the show.

After the verdict was read, the camera panned to the rows of seats behind Geoffrey and there was Mary, crying about the outcome.

Mary dated Geoffrey before he appeared on 90 Day Fiance and they rekindled their relationship right after he came back from Russia when Varya denied his proposal. She was then discarded by Geoffrey once Varya showed up on his doorstep.

Mary previously stated in a since-deleted Instagram Live that she didn’t talk to him anymore and in July of 2021, Mary went public with a new boyfriend.

Geoffrey Paschel’s ex-girlfriend Mary supported him at the domestic violence trial

Mary’s presence at the trial was startling to 90 Day Fiance viewers because they thought she had nothing to do with him after he made her look stupid on TV.

Her emotional reaction to the verdict and brief interaction with Geoffrey before he was taken away was surprising because no one was expecting to see her there, especially after she claimed that she moved on.

One 90 Day Fiance fan page pieced together several still photos of Mary and Geoffrey’s exchange at the trial which captured Mary’s distraught tears.

They added the caption, “Here we have Mary crying after Geoffreys sentencing. The woman who Geoffrey dated when he came back from Russia. Same woman who was at his house when Varya came for a surprise visit. Same woman who said she isn’t speaking to Geoffrey anymore. She’s a complete fool.”

The scene between Mary Wallace and Varya Malina on Before the 90 Days was intense

90 Day Fiance fans are not quick to forget the epic showdown on Before the 90 Days when Mary and Varya came face to face.

When Varya showed up unannounced from Russia at Geoffrey’s house in Tenessee, Mary came to the door to see that it was Varya and the women got in a heated back-and-forth before Geoffrey and Varya went outside to talk.

Mary came outside on her way to leave and Varya called her a b***h, said that her place was at Geoffrey’s house, and that Mary’s place was elsewhere.

Both women said they were embarrassed and Mary said she felt like a fool.

Geoffrey got back with Varya after that and ended up proposing again to a “yes” answer.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on Friday, December 3.