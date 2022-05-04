Genevieve Parisi makes an appearance on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour – talks Bachelor in Paradise

Genevieve Parisi unites with Bachelor Nation stars on tour. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour took place in Los Angeles and brought out several Bachelor Nation stars.

James Bonsall and Rodney Mathews were some of the Bachelors, but some ladies from Bachelor Nation also made an appearance.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Genevieve Parisi was one of the ladies in attendance and shared photos and videos from her experience, including her on-stage moment where she was asked about a possible return to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Genevieve Parisi makes a cameo on The Bachelor Live on Stage

Genevieve Parisi took to Instagram to share photos with several familiar faces within The Bachelor franchise.

The group of Bachelor Nation stars looked rose-ceremony-ready in their evening attire for the first photo.

The Bachelor Nation ladies in the photo included Genevieve Parisi, Kendall Long, Kate Gallivan, and The Bachelor Live on Stage host Becca Kufrin.

As for the men, Thomas Jacobs is seen lovingly wrapping his arms around his girlfriend Becca in the photo, as James Bonsall and Rodney Mathews pose on each side of the group.

Genevieve also included a video of her and Kate’s on-stage appearance. In the clip, Becca expresses hope that Genevieve and Kate will join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast, and James gives them insight on what to expect on the island.

While Genevieve and Kate didn’t outright confirm that they’d be heading to paradise next season, they did appear open to the possibility, with Kate saying, “From your mouth to God’s ears.”

Genevieve reiterated Kate’s sentiments in the caption of her post, writing, “From your mouth to God’s ear, honey. Thank you so much for having us @bachelorliveonstage ! Becca, James, Rodney… you all killed it.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Genevieve Parisi’s post

Rodney, James, and other Bachelor Nation stars left comments under Genevieve’s post.

James Bonsall appreciated Genevieve’s compliment with a hand clap emoji and an explosion emoji.

Genevieve’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Lyndsey Windham wrote, “Gorgeous gorgeous girls!!!”

Rodney Mathews commented, “Good times!! Our boomerang cheers still needs some work though.”

Kate and Genevieve continued the banter in Rodney’s replies, with Kate writing, “bless our hearts lol,” and Genevieve writing, “our cups didn’t even make contact the first time… We’ll work on it.”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

With Genevieve connecting with so many Bachelor Nation stars, it remains to be seen if she’ll connect with even more when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.