Connor Brennan becomes a Becca Kufrin ‘stan’

Connor Brennan loved being a Bachelor on tour. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour is underway, with several Bachelor Nation men entertaining fans across the country with host Becca Kufrin.

Connor Brennan recently had his turn as Bachelor on tour, and he appears to have grown very fond of Becca during their time together.

Connor declared himself a Becca Kufrin “stan.”

Connor Brenna shows love to Becca Kufrin

Taking to Instagram, Connor Brennan shared several photos from his experience during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

The first photo included Connor posing with Becca Kufrin on stage. Becca wore a skintight bodysuit with a red belt and black high heels. She held up a mic and posed back to back with Connor, who wore a leather jacket with a collared shirt and trousers.

Connor’s second photo featured him backstage in a tan suit as he posed arm in arm with Becca Kufrin and other tour members, including Bachelor Nation star and dancer Sydney Lotuaco. Sydney wore a flowing red dress, and Becca sparkled in a silver mini dress.

Connor also highlighted his time on stage with a fan. The two are spritzed with water as they appear to reenact an iconic scene from the Titanic film.

Other photos in the post feature Connor and Becca posing in evening wear, preparing backstage, snapping pics with fans, and unsurprisingly singing on stage as Connor strums his guitar.

The photos certainly depict how much fun Connor had on tour and how much he enjoyed being around Becca Kufrin.

Connor’s caption only made that more apparent as he began by writing, “whoops this is now a Becca Kufrin stan account.”

Connor Brennan calls The Bachelor Live on Stage tour a ‘whirlwind’

Connor continued his caption by writing, “an absolute honor to be a part of this tour, and what a freaking whirlwind!! the biggest thanks to all the cast and crew for taking such incredible care of me, and a huge shoutout to bachelor nation – you guys are amazing and freaking. hysterical.💀😂 to everyone i met along the way, thank you for making this week so incredible 🥰.”

Concluding his thoughts, Connor wrote, “if you had told me a year ago i’d be lip syncing to Grease with becca kufrin in front of hundreds of people i would have disintegrated idk life is strange and delightful.”

