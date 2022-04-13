Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco pose as Rodney Mathew’s ‘angels’ 

Becca Kufrin, Sydney Lotuaco, and Rodney Mathews reference Charlie’s Angels. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour is in full swing, and recently Rodney Mathews took the stage as the show’s Bachelor.

Rodney appeared to have a blast with fellow Bachelor Nation alum while on tour, and he was featured in several videos and photos with the cast.

In a recent video, Rodney channeled the action comedy film Charlie’s Angels with Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco.

Becca Kufrin shares video of ‘Rodney’s Angels’

Becca Kufrin has been working as the host of The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, where a few of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved male alumni are taking on the role of Bachelor.

During Rodney Mathew’s stint as Bachelor, he was able to link up with several stars, including Becca and her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs who were both big fans of Rodney.

Becca took to TikTok to share a fun video she made with Rodney and fellow Bachelor Nation alum/tour member Sydney Lotuaco, who made appearances on The Bachelor Season 23 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

In the video, Becca, Sydney, and Rodney act as characters from Charlie’s Angels while signature audio from the film plays.

Rodney begins the video as “Charlie,” spinning in a chair on stage while on the phone.

He mouths “Good morning, angels,” and the video cuts to Becca and Sydney posing in their black evening dresses as they mouth, “Good morning, Charlie.”

Rodney, Sydney, and Becca then move to music, concluding the video in the iconic Charlie’s Angel pose.

Becca captioned the video “Rodney’s angels” with two angel emojis.

Which Bachelor Nation star is interested in Rodney Mathews?

Rodney Mathews gained many fans after becoming a fan favorite on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette viewers were even hoping Rodney Mathews would have been named the next Bachelor over Clayton Echard.

However, since Rodney wasn’t chosen to be The Bachelor, fans are hopeful they’ll see him on Bachelor in Paradise when the summer spinoff returns for its eighth season.

Several Bachelor Nation stars have been asked to list out the top Bachelor Nation alum they’d be interested in mingling with on the island, and Rodney Mathew’s name made the list of a sought-after lady from The Bachelor franchise.

Serene Russell, from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, listed Rodney in her top three men that she’d be open to in paradise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Serene declared that she found Rodney to be really sweet and had even met him very briefly when filming the Women Tell All.

Several men in Bachelor Nation have placed Serene in their top three interests within the franchise, including Andrew Spencer and Brandon Jones.

Time will tell which stars go to paradise and strike up a special love connection.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.