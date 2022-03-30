Serene Russell shares top 3 Bachelor Nation men she’s interested in, reveals if Brandon Jones made the list  

Serene Russell has her eye on three men from Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell’s beauty and personality caught the eye of several men from Bachelor Nation during her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While some men have been quite vocal about their interest in her, Serene finally had a chance to reveal who she herself has an interest in from Bachelor Nation.

Serene listed out her Top 3 men in Bachelor Nation and what attracts her to them.

Serene Russell reveals her top 3 Bachelor Nation interests

Serene Russell appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, where she was asked if she’d be interested in going on Bachelor in Paradise.

Serene certainly seemed enthusiastic about going on Bachelor in Paradise, answering that she had a good experience on The Bachelor, so she would be open to taking a second shot at love on BIP.

Nick Viall seemed confident the summer spinoff would be happy to have her on Bachelor in Paradise, and he also asked which Bachelor Nation men she’d be most curious to get to know better.

Serene gave her honest answer as she listed the top 3 guys that have caught her attention.

Serene shared, “I would like to say first I’m really big on personality, and so I don’t know if I meet these people if I’m really going to like them in real life. But right now, I think Andrew’s really cute. He’s funny. Rodney seems so sweet.”

Did Serene mention admirer Brandon Jones in her Top 3?

Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and Rodney Mathews from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette made Serene’s top three.

Interestingly, Andrew listed Serene in his top three as well, and Serene has met Rodney in passing at the Women Tell All.

Another person who’s been super vocal about their interest in Serene is Brandon Jones from The Bachelorette Season 18.

Brandon has swooned over Serene on several occasions, and fortunately for him, he did, in fact, round out Serene’s top three.

Serene shared, “Brandon, like, coming back and watching him, I would love for somebody to love me the way that he loved Michelle.”

Time will tell if Serene strikes up a connection with Andrew Spencer, Rodney Mathews, or Brandon Jones when and if Bachelor in Paradise returns for its eighth season.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.