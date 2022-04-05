Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs ‘fangirl’ over Rodney Mathews

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin celebrate meeting Rodney Mathews. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are a fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple, but it appears the pair were just as starstruck as their own fans while meeting one Bachelorette alum.

The Bachelorette’s Rodney Mathews caused quite a stir as he arrived in Pittsburgh for his first stop on the Bachelor Live on Stage tour. Thomas and Becca opened up about “fangirling real hard” as they spent time with Rodney.

The couple took some time away from their recent stream of TikTok content to welcome Michelle Young’s contestant to the stage and share their hilarious reactions with fans.

Thomas Jacobs gushed about Rodney Mathews as he starred on Bachelor Live on Stage

Thomas did not hold back on revealing his true feelings about Rodney. He took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the tour’s newest guest and potentially the start of another Bachelor Nation bromance.

“Y’all I’m fangirling pretty hard right now,” Thomas said. “I’m fangirling real hard right now because I got Rodney here.”

The feeling seemed to be mutual as Thomas leaned in to show Rodney’s face as he grinned from ear to ear. The two continued yelling and laughing as they rocked back and forth together in the video.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Becca also took to Instagram to poke fun at her boyfriend’s obsession with the contestant.

“Look who we got?” Becca said as she panned the camera to show Thomas and Rodney relaxing on a sofa together. “Thomas is not gonna leave now.”

Thomas again could barely contain his excitement as he grabbed Rodney and rocked him.

“I’m finally here, y’all,” Rodney added as he borrowed a move from best friend Nayte Olukoya and flashed peace signs for the shot.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Rodney Mathews and Becca Kufrin will tour with Bachelor Live on Stage

Rodney is the latest guest on the Bachelor Live on Stage tour. He will make his debut performance tonight in Pittsburgh before holding shows in Morristown, Roanoke, North Charleston, Fayetteville, and Atlanta.

The upcoming show will undoubtedly be a good one as host Becca and Rodney were also pictured practicing their dancing and singing moves ahead of the performance.

Pic credit: @bachelorliveonstage/Instagram

Despite his excitement about Rodney, Thomas has also made it clear that he is here for Becca as she hosts over 40 tour stops.

The pair have been keeping fans updated as Thomas made multiple appearances to support Becca. He even recently surprised her onstage with Chipotle for her birthday.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple have been thrilling fans with plenty of TikTok content recently, so viewers can likely look forward to more appearances from Rodney and glimpses into his bromance with Thomas.

Bachelor Live on Stage stars Rodney Mathews in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 5th.