The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi reveals the love of her life

Recently, Genevieve Parisi has been taking the social media influencer gig to the extreme with her swimwear and casual photos on Instagram.

More recently, most of her posts and pictures have revolved around Coachella and the Revolve Festival and the outfits she wore to them.

While she had some controversy on The Bachelor with Shanae Ankney, the season’s villain, and couldn’t quite open up to Clayton Echard, Genevieve has now revealed she has found the love of her life.

Genevieve has soared and thrived in the social media world since the show aired, and in her most current photos and post, she captioned, “Swipe for the love of my life.”

Who did Genevieve Parisi reveal she found love with?

As Bachelor Nation fans swipe right to see just who Genevieve could be talking about, the answer can be found in photos two and four. It is on these that the mystery of love is revealed.

Genevieve was talking about one of her besties, Samantha Jeffries, who was eliminated on night 1 of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Fans might remember her as the contestant to show up wearing a bikini and getting out of a bubble bath.

However, after that, Sam wasn’t shown and seemed to disappear, not even showing up to the very first rose ceremony. There are theories as to what happened to Sam, but nothing definite.

As both women pose for photos, they are both wearing bikini tops; whereas Genevieve has on short shorts, Sam could be seen in high-waisted pants to complete her look.

In the final picture, the two girls can be seen holding hands as they walk down the sidewalk with palm trees all around them.

What did Samantha Jeffries and another fan say about Genevieve’s post?

Samantha loved Genevieve’s post as she commented on it not just once but twice. Her first post claimed, “I love you MORE.”

Moreover, Sam’s second comment stated, “I am obsessed with you. Your friendship is such a gift!!!” A Bachelor Nation fan also commented, joking about Genevieve’s sarcastic fact that she found her true love on the show, “love that you found love from the show tehehe.”

Genevieve seems so happy lately, as she has traveled, furthered her modeling career, and shone her bright, white smile all over Instagram.

While Genevieve didn’t make a love connection with Clayton, she for sure did with Sam … as one of her very best friends.

