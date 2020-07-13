Gary Shirley updates Teen Mom fans after parents’ battle with COVID-19

It has been a little over a month since Teen Mom OG’s Gary Shirley updated fans on his parents’ battle with COVID-19.

Both Gary’s mother Carol and his stepfather Jody were diagnosed with COVID-19. Jody had a more severe case that needed hospitalization.

They believe they caught COVID-19 after Carol was working at a senior care facility.

Gary recently shared a photo of his mom and Jody looking a lot better! In the post, he thanked Teen Mom fans for their continued thoughts and prayers.

Gary Shirley updates fans on his parents’ battle with COVID-19

Gary wrote, “I want to take a minute to thank ALL of you for your thoughts and prayers over the last couple months. UPDATE: My mom has FULLY recovered from Covid-19 and back to normal activities.”

He continued, “Jody was released from the hospital and now receiving therapy at home. He is continuing to build strength which was lost from being on the ventilator for 20 days and hospitalized for 2 months. He will also make a full recovery with time.”

Several weeks before sharing the update, Gary shared a photo of himself and his young nephew on an airplane.

He also shared a photo of his daughter with a gash above her eye. He wrote, “Best start to a vacation. Happened at the airport! Hit her head on a chair! She’s good to go now. But was very scary!”

Amid his parent’s recovery, Gary and his family traveled to Florida on vacation

It appears Carol and Jody have been doing well for some time. Gary, his wife, and kids would likely not be taking a vacation if his parents were suffering at home.

Gary’s wife Kristina shared several other photos of their vacation. It appears they were in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Fellow Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus commented on a photo of Kristina and Gary on their vacation. She wrote, “Wowww no invite 😭”

Kristina commented back that they should meet up. No word on if they actually did hang out in Briana’s home state of Florida. Currently, the state is experiencing surges in COVID-19 positive cases.

We are glad to hear that Carol is fully recovered from COVID-19 and Jody is on his way! Hopefully, they will continue to do well.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.