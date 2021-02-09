Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Garrett Yrigoyen breaks his silence about The Bachelor franchise after Dylan Barbour speaks out


Garrett Yrigoyen
Garrett Yrigoyen breaks his silence about The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen hasn’t really shared his thoughts about the franchise.

After getting engaged to Becca Kufrin on her season of the show, the two decided to focus on their relationship.

They were engaged for a couple of years before they called it quits in 2020.

While Becca started a Bachelor-related podcast, the two often stayed out of the spotlight. It was clear that they wanted to settle into their regular lives, away from the spotlight.

After his split from Becca, Garrett decided to put all his energy into his new relationship.

Garrett Yrigoyen breaks his silence about The Bachelor franchise

But Garrett did decide to speak out after learning that Dylan Barbour was slamming the Bachelor process.

Dylan decided to put the franchise on blast over a week ago, revealing that the Bachelor producers didn’t care about its contestants and there was no real help to get after the show ended.

When Garrett opened up on Instagram, letting Bachelor fans ask him questions, someone asked him if he agreed with Dylan’s tweets.

“Yup. Won’t go into detail,” he revealed. “Don’t feel like receiving a Cease and Desist letter or flat out getting sued.”

Garrett
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Based on his response, it sounds like Garrett has plenty of things to say about the franchise but he is holding back because of the possible legal ramifications.

Garrett Yrigoyen was inspired by Dylan Barbour

It’s clear that Dylan inspired Garrett to share his thoughts. Even though his answer was limited, it’s clear that he does agree with what Dylan was saying.

Dylan went on a Twitter rant last week, blasting Bachelor Nation for not caring about the people who go on the show. Fans believed that his decision to speak out had to do with the way that Heather Martin was treated on this season of The Bachelor when she showed up to win over Matt James.

Garrett and Becca found love on The Bachelorette, but they started to face some trouble in 2020. After the death of George Floyd, the two couldn’t quite agree on what they believed in, as Garrett expressed support for all lives, whereas Becca continued to educate herself on the Black Lives Matter movement.

On September 1, Becca revealed that she and Garrett had broken up. Garrett has since moved on with a new woman, a relationship he announced just weeks later via Instagram.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

