Garcelle Beauvais reveals Johnny Depp dating history, throws shade at actor’s kissing skills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais broke women’s hearts worldwide last week when she said that Johnny Depp can’t kiss.

The actress spilled the beans during her podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle on Oct. 29.

Garcelle said that she was partying at a Miami club one night with a friend. The RHOBH star said that her friend asked her if she’d seen the man who had been looking at her.

“When we were about to leave, he came up to me and he said ‘Hey, I’m in a band and we’re gonna do a music video. I would love for you to, you know, be in the music video.’”

“And I said ‘Ummmm, OK. Give me your number and we’ll see,’” said Garcelle. She added that it was before Johnny Depp became famous.

“I remember I went to his house one time and he kissed me and that, you know that was it,” said Garcelle, adding “[He’s] not a great kisser, though.”

Garcelle talks about sex and Will Smith

Garcelle let her listeners know that her podcast is intended for mature audiences only and that no subject is too taboo. “Grab a cocktail, find a safe place to listen and make sure your kids aren’t around,” she advised.

When actress LisaRaye McCoy was a guest on Going to Bed with Garcelle, she told Garcelle that she would like to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith.

Garcelle had questioned the women about cheating exes and sexual preferences. The RHOBH star also asked the women who they would like to go to bed with during the nearly 30-minute episode.

LisaRaye did not hesitate and said, “Oh, I can tell you right now. Will Smith!”

Garcelle responds, “Girl, you can’t pick him,” reminding her that Will Smith is married.

LisaRaye told Garcelle she would have ‘entanglement’ with Will Smith

“We can have an entanglement,” said LisaRaye, referring to Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her sexual relationship with singer August Alsina several years ago.

Pinkett Smith notoriously referred to her sexual relationship with the singer as her “entanglement with August,” during an episode of her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk.

LisaRaye also said that Will and Jada have been an inspiration to her in her life, adding “I guess I’d be in bed with both of them, then, huh?”

“It’s a threesome. It’s a threesome,” laughed Garcelle.

“On the Sleep Black mattress by LisaRaye,” joked the actress, referring to her retail line of black mattresses.

LisaRaye clarified herself and said that her dream man was a “Will Smith-type.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.