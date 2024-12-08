The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans want Garcelle Beauvais to stay out of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s drama.

Season 14 of RHOBH has largely focused on the feud between the former friends.

In the latest preview for the hit Bravo show, Kyle and Dorit are still arguing at Kathy Hilton’s girls’ trip dinner.

Garcelle interrupts Dorit to side with Kyle, claiming Dorit doesn’t know how to say sorry.

There’s no love lost between Dorit and Garcelle, and everyone knows that.

Dorit, for her part, doesn’t back down while also acknowledging Garcelle simply doesn’t like her.

The footage ends with tension all around the dinner table as we see the other women cringing at this situation.

@queensofbravo shared the preview video over on X (formerly Twitter).

#RHOBH Preview: In the feud between Kyle & Dorit, Garcelle steps in and has Kyle’s back 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ejSbpcUOAS — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 4, 2024

Garcelle Beauvais blasted for inserting herself into Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley feud in RHOBH preview

The comments section of the X was filled with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers coming for Garcelle.

“Yuck I can’t stand Garcelle and her disdain for Dorit. She’s always mean to her & it’s clear that her animosity runs deep. You aren’t a victim, Garcelle,” wrote one critic.

Another brought up how Garcelle doesn’t like Dorit and another user insisted Garcelle was only siding with Kyle because she doesn’t want Kyle gunning for her.

“Garcelle needs to keep her mouth shut no one cares that you and Dorit had an issue 3 seasons ago,” read a comment.

RHOBH fans weigh in. Pic credit: @queensofbravo/X

One critic thinks Season 14 will be a flop for Garcelle.

Another critic wrote something similar, wondering what Garcelle’s storyline was this season.

“I hate that Garcelle is backing Kyle up. Is Dorit annoying at times? Yes! We established that 3 seasons ago. But she’s been right this season so far. Ano when Kyle and Dorit get back cool. Guess who they are gonna gang up on for the exact same thing Kyle and Dorit are fighting,” declared an X user.

Garcelle taking anyone’s side against Dorit was also brought up.

More RHOBH fans weigh in. Pic credit: @queensofbravo/X

RHOBH fans defend Garcelle Beauvais amid Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards drama

Not everyone was jumping on the dragging Garcelle bandwagon.

Garcelle was given props for telling it like it is, no matter what, with the commentator hitting back at Dorit for never taking accountability.

“I understand Garcelle completely even if I don’t agree with her jumping in….but she’s got plenty of reasons to not like Doritos esp after what happened with her son,” wrote an X user.

One X user wondered why the rest of the gang made faces when Garcelle inserted herself into Kyle and Dorit’s conversation.

Garcelle finds some RHOBH support. Pic credit: @queensofbravo/X

Considering this was just a snippet of what’s coming up on the show; we can’t wait to see what else The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have to say.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.