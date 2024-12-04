Jennifer Tilly was no stranger to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before she joined the show in a friend of role for Season 14.

The talented actress is besties with Sutton Stracke and has popped up as a guest star more than once over the years.

However, throwing Jennifer into the mix regularly has only made RHOBH fans more curious about her.

One thing on fans’ minds is her net worth compared to the other ladies in Beverly Hills.

After all, Jennifer has spent decades in Hollywood making a name for herself and showing off her incredible acting talent.

So, just how rich is Jennifer Tilly? Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is RHOBH breakout star Jennifer Tilly’s net worth?

According to online sources, Jennifer has a net worth of $40 million, and she has put her all into earning every penny of it. Most of Jennifer’s vast fortune comes from her over 40 years of acting in TV, film, and on Broadway.

Some of Jennifer’s biggest films include The Fabulous Baker Boys, Johnny Be Good, Liar Liar, The Bride of Chucky, and Monsters Inc. as the voice of Cecilia. Jennifer’s TV credits include Hill Street Blues, Out of Practice, and Modern Family, just to name a few.

The actress is probably best known for her role as Tiffany on the TV show Chucky and as the voice of Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy.

Jennifer’s acting talent has undoubtedly helped her build such a vast portfolio, but it’s not the only way she made her money.

How else did Jennifer Tilly add to her wealth?

What may surprise some RHOBH viewers is that Jennifer is a professional poker player who has earned over six figures playing in various tournaments.

On the show, Jennifer speaks about playing poker while making fun of playing one of Kathy Hilton’s games during a girl’s trip.

Jennifer also earns royalties from The Simpsons each year. The actress was married to The Simpsons co-creator and producer Sam Simon for seven years.

Even though they divorced in 1991, they remained close friends. When Sam died in 2015, he reportedly left Jennifer 30% of the royalties he earned yearly from The Simpsons on top of the roaylties she received in the divroce.

Now that she’s joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jennifer Tilly will also add to her wealth by doing the show. Jennifer is a friend of, which means she will learn less than a full-time cast member, but considering her name recognition, she is not making chump change, that’s for sure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.