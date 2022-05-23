Gabby Windey teases falling in love with three women on The Bachelorette, shades Clayton Echard

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia return to social media after filming The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 recently released the first trailer for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season.

Now that Rachel and Gabby have returned to social media, the two were able to react to the rose-filled promo, and both were feeling a bit shady toward notorious ex Clayton Echard.

Gabby’s commentary on the promo featured her teasing if she fell in love on her season, as she and Rachel poked fun at Clayton.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia shade Clayton Echard

Gabby Windey shared the first promo for her and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette.

In the clip, the two wear white dresses covered in red roses. Rachel then hops in a red convertible and quotes the popular film Mean Girls, telling Gabby, “Get in, loser, we’re going shopping.”

Gabby then adds, “For a husband,” as they pose in a car and smile with the promo teasing an ‘unbelievable’ journey.

Gabby left a humorous caption on her promo post, writing, “I am in fact in love with three women.”

Gabby’s caption referenced a dramatic occurrence on The Bachelor Season 26 when lead Clayton Echard claimed he fell in love with each woman in his final three, including Gabby.

Bachelor Nation fans and alumni flocked to Gabby’s comments to react to the promo and her amusingly shady caption.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Star Tammy Ly commented with celebratory emojis and wrote, “let’s gooo!!!!!!”

Rachel Recchia also got in on the shade by commenting, “I love you the most.”

Rachel’s comment was another reference to an upsetting moment from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor where he told Susie Evans that, while he was in love with three women, he loved her the most.

Bachelor Nation fans got a kick out of Rachel’s pettiness, with one fan writing, “love that you did there lol.”

Another wrote, “omg staphhh.”

Meanwhile, another gave their approval, writing, “Nailed it.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Other comments praised Gabby and her caption, with accounts writing, “the shade in the caption,” “#WINDEYNATION please rise,” “OBSESSED,” and “I LOVE U.”

The Bachelor Season 26 costars comment on Gabby Windey’s post

Rachel and Gabby’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars also left comments.

Mara Agrait commented, “So excited fo watch you 2 absolutely shine! And get into some fun drama.”

Elizabeth Corrigan wrote, “ITS SO GOOD.”

Finally, Hunter Haag added, “Everything about this ugh i love y’all.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Rachel and Gabby will be returning to fans’ screens when The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres this July, and it remains to be seen if they have more shade in stores for their ex Clayton Echard.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.