Gabby Windey reveals if she and Rachel Recchia are still best friends

Gabby Windey talks about whether she and Rachel Recchia are still besties. Pic credit: ABC

As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were broken up at the same time by last season’s Bachelor, Clayton Echard, they only had each other to lean on.

Going through the process and journey together, the two women were already friends, but going through heartbreak with one another really brought them even closer together.

When the duo was announced as the first-ever co-Bachelorettes for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, they seemed just as surprised as fans during After the Final Rose, as they hugged and smiled and even cried a little.

Recently, their promo video and art have come out, and the filming has commenced. Now, fans are waiting for the season to air in mid-July, but fans still have a lot of questions going into the new season.

What is the ultimate fan question?

Gabby answered some fan questions during a Q&A session, and the one she got a lot was the following: “Are you and Rachel still bff’s?”

After hearing this, Gabby responded by emphatically stating, “She’s my number 1! Of course!” along with some pink heart emojis after it.

While Gabby was also asked other questions by fans such as how to get over heartbreak when it happens, and viewers wondered about her job as a nurse and what her favorite part about the profession is, the people want to make sure that Gabby and Rachel are still good.

What did Gabby and Rachel have to say about the upcoming season?

On Gabby’s Instagram page, she posted the new art promo, which featured both girls in the apple red convertible with matching red and white printed dresses.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While Gabby’s was strapless, and Rachel’s was three-quarter length sleeve and shorter, the two had the exact same silver hooped earrings and matching smiles on their faces.

As the caption read, “Two Best Friends. One Unbelieveable Season,” Gabby and Rachel both had something to add.

While Gabby added the premiere date as her comment, saying, “7/11 #thebachelorette,” Rachel commented in response with, “it’s going to be a wild ride (sunglass-faced emoji).”

Moreover, @bacheloretteabc piped in with the post of “Queens (and a crown emoji).”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

It looks like, thankfully for Bachelor Nation fans, Gabby and Rachel are as tight as ever. Now viewers are just on pins and needles waiting for the premiere and to see if both, or either, of the fan favorites found love on their journey.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.