The Bachelorette: First look at Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready. Pic credit: ABC

When Clayton Echard got down to his final three women on this last season of The Bachelor, Bachelor Nation fans were torn because they loved all three of them.

After Clayton broke up with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia simultaneously to go after Susie Evans, whom he had already sent home, fans were heartbroken for the two women.

Because Gabby and Rachel were able to help each other and comfort one another through the process, producers thought what better way to help the fan favorites than to allow them to find love together, too.

When Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor and now The Bachelorette host, made the announcement that both Gabby and Rachel would be The Bachelorettes for the next season, fans were so excited but also a bit confused about how it all would work. But now, after filming has commenced, fans are ready to see what all unfolded.

The Bachelorettes have released their first art promo

In the women’s photo, the girls are driving down the highway by the beach in the same apple red convertible from their promo video that was released recently.

Rachel and Gabby have dresses in a matching pattern, and they are all smiles as the wind blows through their hair.

Gabby can be seen wearing a strapless dress with large, silver hoop earrings and has taken over the reign of the driver, and Rachel dons a three-quarter length sleeved short dress with the same exact earrings as Gabby. She was positioned in the passenger seat with her hands straight up in the air.

The wording on the top of their picture states, “Two Best Friends. One Unbelievable Season,” and at the bottom, they have written out “The Bachelorettes” plural with a ruby red “S” added at the end. Just like the other seasons, the “O” is replaced with a diamond engagement ring.

The Bachelorettes promo video

Just a few weeks ago, the women’s video was released where they could be seen wearing their matching dresses and dancing around to the song Water Me by Lizzo.

They also put a twist to the movie Mean Girls where the license plate of the red convertible stated BFFS, and Rachel calls out, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping!” Gabby replied, “For a husband!”

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait to see what happens on the first-ever co-Bachelorette season with Gabby and Rachel. All viewers want to make sure of is that the two are still friends, and they are hopeful they both were able to find love.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.