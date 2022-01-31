Gabby Windey posts in a white crop top and carpenter pants, calls it a ‘Pickpocket’s worst nightmare’

Gabby Windey shows off a 90s look. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey is a current contestant still vying for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor.

As the episodes continue, it seems as if Gabby could be a front-runner to win that final rose.

She looked stunning as she posed outside on the sidewalk, with snow all around her.

What was Gabby Windey wearing?

She dressed casually in an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted mom jeans, complete with multiple pockets in the front, sides, and back of the jeans, in various spots.

The 90s looks are coming back into style in the world of fashion. High-waisted pants, mom jeans, carpenter jeans, middle-parts, scrunchies, and jean jackets have all made huge comebacks. Gabby is jumping onto the fashion bandwagon and making the trends look hot.

Gabby stood with her hands in her top front pockets as she stunned viewers with a middle part, low ponytail, and a full face of makeup.

In Gabby’s Instagram post, she captioned her photo by saying, “Pickpocket’s worst nightmare.”

Pickpockets would have their choice of pockets in those carpenter mom jeans. However, with so many different ones, it would one hundred percent be a nightmare for them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did Gabby’s fans think?

Fans of Gabby’s posted jokes that dealt with pickpockets and support for her look and outfit.

One viewer wrote, “I gotta pocket gotta pocket” with musical notes after the comment. Another said, “Pick a pocket. Any pocket.”

Other fans decided not to comment on the pickpocket part of her caption but instead on the look of her fashion. One declared, “GAWGEOUS” with star face emojis, and one other announced, “shawty fineeee.” One more simply posted three flames of fire emojis to show her love for Gabby’s attire.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey has reportedly caught the eye of Clayton in this current season. According to spoilers, she does make it to the final four for hometowns.

When The Bachelor first aired, it was rumored, and then proven, that Gabby had dated past Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Dean Unglert in college. It sounded like they had a pretty serious relationship, too, but it ended up not working out in the end.

Fans want to know if she will break out of these “pickpocket jeans” at all during the season. What would Clayton think of them?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.