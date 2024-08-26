Frank Catania says RHONJ will have to pick between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga to survive

Frank Catania was caught up in a lot of drama earlier this month when he implied that Teresa Giudice was asked to walk away from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

A few days later, he walked back the comments, and now he’s speaking out again about the long-running Bravo hit’s future.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Dolores Catania’s ex-husband revealed that he “caused so much slack from that.”

Frank opened by saying that Teresa had contacted him after his comments, but he didn’t want to discuss the message’s contents.

It’s probably best that he keeps quiet about it because we’re sure Teresa would have much to say if he opened another can of worms for her in the media.

With the future of RHONJ up in the air, Frank admitted that it’s unfortunate that the show has proceeded with two feuding different sides of the cast for so long.

Frank wants Teresa to be in a good place

Despite the division, he hopes “everything works out the best” for Teresa but is aware that widespread changes will be necessary to keep RHONJ alive for another season.

From a casting perspective, the biggest issue is that Teresa’s feud with her sister-in-law has brought the show to its knees by creating a toxic environment for the entire cast.

A recent report indicated that they were willing to put their feud aside to keep cashing those Bravo checks because more seasoned cast members get more attractive compensation from the show.

There’s no denying they will feel a big financial hit if they aren’t asked back to the show for Season 15.

That said, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to bounce back and find peace after their relationship has become unhealthy.

Frank believes that RHONJ is “going to have to pick one” of the women to center the show around, which will leave one of them out in the cold.

Frank said that he filmed much less for Season 14 of the show and that he’s at the “bottom of the totem pole” as far as learning about the show’s future.

“I don’t think that the show can continue with two sides,” he admitted.

RHONJ producers ruined the show

It’s hard to believe that producers have allowed the show to get into this state, but having Teresa and Melissa move on from their drama would be a retread of a couple of seasons ago.

The only way forward is to make lasting changes, so the hope is that producers pick a side or, better yet, fire them both and force their fellow cast members to have their own storylines.

You know things are bad when the traditional reunion is canceled in favor of a watch party-style season wrap-up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.