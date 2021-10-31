Former The Challenge winners to appear in third Real World: Homecoming season

The Real World’s Julie Stoffer (far left) last appeared on The Challenge: Gauntlet 2 season, where she reached the final. Pic credit: Paramount+

Fans of MTV’s The Real World will get to see the return of another iconic cast of the original reality TV series, as the third season of Real World: Homecoming is set to film.

The cast of the first The Real World: New Orleans season is reuniting, as they’ll reminisce and possibly rehash any drama or memories they shared as roommates.

All of the cast members went on to become competitors on MTV’s reality competition series, with one going on to become a three-time winner on the show.

The Real World: New Orleans cast to film Homecoming season

The Real World was MTV’s successful series where seven strangers were “picked to live in a loft and find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.”

MTV’s show ran for 33 seasons, beginning with New York in 1992 and then moving to different cities in the United States and other countries.

The ninth season, which aired in 2000, featured a cast of 21 and 22-year-old roommates living together in New Orleans.

Based on an online reveal from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram (@GamerVev on Twitter), the cast will begin filming a Real World Homecoming reunion series for Paramount Plus in the coming week.

That will make for the third such series, with the first Real World Homecoming featuring the original New York cast, having released episodes earlier this year.

As of this report, it’s unknown when to expect the third season of the spinoff to arrive on Paramount Plus. The second season of Homecoming is set to premiere on November 24 and features the cast from MTV’s The Real World: Los Angeles season.

RW season brought Challenge competitors, three-time champ

The Real World and Road Rules were the standard shows from which MTV cast its cast of competitors for The Challenge, with the original concept involving a battle between the two shows.

All of New Orleans’ 2000 cast members went on to compete on MTV’s show. Four of them banked prize money during their time on the show, with one becoming successful as a three-time champion.

Jamie Murray, 44, appeared on Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, and The Gauntlet 2 seasons. He was among the winners in each of those three seasons. Based on his Challenge Wiki page, Jamie accumulated over $95,000 in prize money from the show.

Julie Stoffer, 42, appeared on the most Challenge seasons of the cast with five. She also is a former winner alongside Jamie on Extreme Challenge and reached the final in her final season, The Gauntlet 2.

She also had one of the more memorable, if not terrifying, moments in The Challenge history with her incident involving castmate Veronica Portillo during a daily challenge event.

Other RW: New Orleans cast members included David Broom, Matt Smith, Danny Roberts, Melissa Howard, and Kelley Limp. They all appeared in at least one season of MTV’s show. Danny and Kelley were in the first Battle of the Seasons in 2002 and reached the final, each winning $50,000 as runner-ups.

Several of Julie and Jamie’s Gauntlet 2 castmates have appeared on the recent Paramount Plus spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars. They include Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, Beth Stolarczyk, Alton Williams, MJ Garrett, Jodi Weatherton, and Jisela Delgado.

Based on their Real World: Homecoming reunion, fans may hope to see one or more of the RW: New Orleans OGs return for The Challenge spinoff series. It seems like a possibility, although time will tell if any cast members get the calls and agree to compete again.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres November 24 on Paramount Plus.