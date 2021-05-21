The Challenge: All Stars finale preview spotlights cast facing tough tests to complete TJ’s final

The Challenge host TJ Lavin isn’t going easy on competitors in the All Stars final, which wraps up in Episode 9. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars finale is set to bring the conclusion of TJ Lavin’s final in Argentina. By the time it’s all said and done, one competitor will be $500,000 richer.

With the recent release of an Episode 9 preview, viewers will see that things aren’t going to get any easier for the All Stars cast members that are still competing. In fact, one competitor refers to it as “torture” while another claims “TJ Lavin is a sick man.”

The footage showcases many of the tough tasks still ahead for the OGs adventures including more eating, an uncomfortable overnight rest session, and trekking across terrain to reach the finish line.

Spoilers will follow up through Episode 8 of The Challenge: All Stars season.

The Challenge: All Stars finale trailer offers glimpse of what’s to come

Just ten competitors were remaining in TJ’s final at the end of All Stars Episode 8. This was due to the fact there was an elimination at just the second checkpoint. The team of Jisela Delgado and Derrick Kosinski finished last of all six teams in a canoe race that spanned over four hours, per Jisela’s comments about the mini-challenge. Once they arrived at the shore, TJ bid them farewell.

Meanwhile, their remaining castmates continued forward, with everyone switching up teammates after each mini-challenge or checkpoint. The competitors left in the final were Mark Long, KellyAnne Judd, Yes Duffy, Aneesa Ferreira, Jonna Mannion, Alton Williams, Jemmye Carroll, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Darrell Taylor, and Ruthie Alcaide.

The new sneak peek trailer was released right after Episode 8 on Paramount+ and gives insight into additional parts of the final. At one point, TJ even seems to be confronting a cast member saying, “You know how I feel about quitters.” There are also quite a few cast members shown puking at one checkpoint.

Check out the trailer below to see what lies ahead in the final including an overnight sleeping arrangement with a twist.

It’s unknown if he’s speaking to Jemmye, but she was the focus of a shot after TJ says those words. It was also revealed during TJ’s opening description of the final to competitors that if someone’s teammate was quitting, they were both out of the final.

What are the All Stars cast members’ standings in final?

The teams were given points for their order of finish when they reached every new checkpoint. So, first place team received five points, second place team got four points, third place team got three points, and so forth.

That allowed for scoring competitors based on how well they did through the various stages of the final, even when switching up partners. As of the conclusion of Episode 8, Yes Duffy was in the lead ahead of his fellow castmates, but only slightly.

Yes had 14 points to lead the way, but Darrell was right behind him with 13 points. In her first final, Jonna was doing very well, having achieved 12 points, followed by Jemmye with 11. KellyAnne, Ruthie, and Mark each had eight points, while Alton had seven. Aneesa had six points, while Big Easy had only three.

Based on the way Episode 8 ended, Darrell may have needed a medic due to how bad the Carolina Reaper pepper was burning his insides.

Viewers may also notice that the points system revealed that Eric “Big Easy” Banks will have a tough time winning if he has any chance at all. However, it seems the last part of the final is run individually and could be worth more points than the other checkpoints.

Viewers will be able to see which competitor leaves $500,000 richer once All Stars Episode 9 arrives on Thursday, May 27.

