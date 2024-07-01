Former RHOA star Sheree Whitfield feuding with newcomer Brittany Eady — Here’s what we know

Sheree Whitfield may be done with The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s not done with the drama.

The original cast member is seemingly caught up in a feud with newcomer Brittany Eady.

It all started when Whitfield, who is not returning for Season 16, spoke to TMZ about Kenya Moore’s exit and what it means for the show’s future.

In the interview, Whitfield revealed that it’s “hard” to watch the series “slowly sink.”

After the tepid response to RHOA Season 15, producers opted to revamp the show for Season 16 by bringing back Porsha Williams alongside Moore, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, and new stars Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley.

That has proven to be a headache for producers after the drama between Eady and Moore got so heated that the latter walked away from the show.

Kenya Moore is out of the show

Despite initial indications that Moore was let go due to allegations of sharing revenge porn against Eady, recent reports have seemingly confirmed that Moore walked away due to her feelings about how producers handled the situation.

Moore is a veteran on RHOA, so she has many fans, including Whitfield, who doesn’t believe the show can be salvaged at this point.

In response to Whitfield’s sentiments, Eady took to Instagram to offer her two cents.

“TMZ in Atlanta… interesting,” she shared with a laughing-faced emoji.

Whitfield didn’t back down, writing on her own Instagram account, “Alleged scammers on housewives… interesting.”

The feud seemingly came out of nowhere, but with RHOA being one housewife down, there’s now a chance that Whitfield could be brought back midseason to go toe-to-toe with her new foe.

There’s still no telling whether Bravo will air the footage of the drama between Eady and Moore because there won’t be much resolution if Moore walked away from the show.

Plus, depending on the severity of the situation, the network could be worried about potential legal action.

RHOA’s future could be in jeopardy

Coming off a controversial couple of years with multiple lawsuits leveled at the network and producers of its shows, Bravo may want to discard the footage and start anew.

That could lead to another shake-up for the show because what was once a promising season is now in tatters.

There’s no telling where the show will go from here, and with the numbers so low last season, Bravo could decide to rest the series for a couple of years.

The next few weeks will be critical because the show’s future could hinge on whether the aftermath of Moore’s departure is satisfactory.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.