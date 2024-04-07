Porsha Williams vows to be ‘transparent’ on RHOA Season 16 and is Falynn Pina returning?

Porsha Williams was excited to make her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the newly minted Mrs Guobadia, but things have taken a drastic turn.

Shortly after announcing her Season 16 return, news dropped that she had filed for divorce from her husband of 15 months, Simon Guobadia.

Porsha is going into the season newly single and ready to be transparent with viewers.

The Go Naked Hair founder noted that while “life is living,” she has always been genuine with her supporters and plans to do just that once the Bravo cameras start rolling.

Meanwhile, Porsha’s former RHOA castmate and Simon’s ex-wife, Falynn Pina, has been causing a stir on social media amid news of the couple’s split.

People are convinced that producers are bringing Falynn back on the show to spar with Porsha after their messy love triangle played out for the world to see.

Porsha Williams promises to be transparent and genuine in Season 16

Porsha recently opened up to her fans during a Q&A, and most of the questions were about her return to RHOA.

Someone asked if she was nervous about being back on the show, and the Atlanta beauty confessed that initially, she was “super excited” about coming back as Mrs Guobadia.

However, after filing for divorce from Simon, Porsha “got really scared real quick.”

“Now, I’m telling y’all I honestly feel so excited, and it’s genuine,” said Porsha, adding that although “Life is living,” she wants to share her experience and be “genuine” and “transparent.”

“If you are living in your truth, I feel like that’s something to be confident about; I feel like it’s nothing to be ashamed about,” reasoned the 42-year-old.

Is Falynn Pina returning to RHOA?

Falynn Pina has been fueling speculations that she’s also returning to RHOA in Season 16, but is there any truth to that?

The mom of four has been throwing hints on social media, noting in a recent video, “I got tea coming for y’all okay? I know y’all have been waiting for me to say something.”

“So tonight I am going to dinner with my newest business partners and I can’t wait to share the news with you guys with what I’ve been working on,” Falynn teased in the clip.

Meanwhile, before you get too excited, we know what the 34-year-old has been working on, and it’s not RHOA, it’s a new reality dating show, Falling for Falynn.

She shared the casting call poster on Instagram, writing, “Attention all individuals interested in finding love! We are excited to announce the casting for Falynn’s latest show, “Falling for Falynn,” hosted by @falynn.”

“Are you in search of true love? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.