Porsha Williams Guobadia confirms her return to RHOA

It’s official! Porsha Williams is a Housewife again after much speculation about her return.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans can start the celebration because the newly minted Mrs Guobadia just confirmed the news.

Season 16 is about to be on fire with the return of the fan-favorite, who’s had a lot happen in her life since we last saw her on TV.

Porsha was a full-time cast member of the franchise for ten years until she announced her exit in 2021.

At the time, she was embroiled in a love triangle involving her now husband, Simon Guobadia.

When they started their romance, he was still married to another cast member, one-season Housewife Falynn Pina.

Porsha got bashed for her behavior as Falynn was introduced on the show in Season 13 as her friend before she started dating her husband.

The Go Naked Hair founder decided to leave the show amid the backlash, and she later married Simon in two lavish ceremonies.

Porsha Williams confirms her return for Season 16 of RHOA

The RHOA star has fans excited after she confirmed the news of her RHOA return in a recent video.”

“Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta? That’s false, but Porsha Guobadia is in the building. See ya,” said the 42-year-old as she blew a kiss and walked away from the camera.

“Season 16 Lets Gooooo 🍑 #Rhoa,” wrote Porsha in the caption, “Are y’all READY?! 👑😘🤑.”

Everyone is excited about the return of Porsha

The comment section of Porsha’s Instagram post is on fire, and we’re not just talking about RHOA fans.

There were Bravo stars in the mix exclaiming their excitement about the return of the Pampered by Porsha founder.

The first person we spotted was Kenya Moore, who showed love to her castmate, writing, “Come on sweet 16!!!🔥🔥🔥.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge, who knows a thing or two about comebacks, wrote, “We love a comeback! 🔥🍑.”

“Yessssss P!!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Gizelle Bryant.

Bravo executive Andy Cohen also showed some love to Porsha adding, “Told you it was a pause! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Season16.”

Porsha’s epic revelation comes only days after long-running cast member Kandi Burruss announced her exit from the show after 14 seasons.

The 47-year-old shared the shocking news on the Grammys red carpet.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” confessed Kandi, who noted that she’s still on good terms with the network.

Now that Kandi is out and Porsha is in, are you excited for Season 16? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.