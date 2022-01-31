Former 90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel will be sentenced for his domestic violence conviction this week

Sentencing for former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Geoffrey Paschel is scheduled for this week. Pic credit: TLC

Sentencing for former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel is scheduled to take place this week for his aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call convictions.

The convictions stem from a June 2019 incident where he brutally assaulted his ex-fiancee in an hours-long attack while keeping her trapped in her apartment. It took a jury less than an hour to return a guilty verdict following his trial.

The 44-year-old father of four’s sentencing will be on Thursday, February 3 at 9 am EST. He faces from eight to 30 years for the kidnapping charge alone, and has prior felonies on his record.

Geoffrey Paschel carried out a violent attack on his ex-fiancee

Geoffrey Paschel’s emotional trial saw the victim in the case take the stand and relive the traumatic night that he violently attacked her and wouldn’t let her call for help.

Evidence was presented by way of pictures of the victim’s injuries and testimony from the neighbor she ran to for help after Geoffrey fell asleep and she was finally able to escape.

Geoffrey’s victim sustained several blows to the head which resulted in a massive knot on her forehead and she had severe bruising over much of her body.

Geoffrey’s defense tried to argue that the injuries on the victim were self-inflicted, but this was dismissed by the jury.

The video below depicts Geoffrey’s guilty verdict and reaction.

Varya Malina has been supporting Geoffrey Paschel amid widespread criticism from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

After Geoffrey’s guilty verdict, his Season 4 of Before the 90 Days partner Varya revealed the pair had continued their relationship since the show.

Geoffrey went to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film the series just weeks after the domestic assault. A timeline shows that Geoffrey was talking to Varya while engaged to his ex-fiancee from the criminal case.

Since Geoffrey’s conviction, Varya has moved from Florida into his house in Tennessee, asked his supporters for financial help, and shared information on her communication with Geoffrey in prison.

On New Year’s Eve, Varya kissed a picture of Geoffrey to bring in the new year which added to her display of commitment to the convicted felon.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.