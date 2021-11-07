90 Day Fiance fans bash Varya Malina after she appears to have moved into Geoffrey Paschel’s house

Varya was bashed by 90 Day Fiance critics after posting a video about her move into what is presumably Geoffrey’s house. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Varya Malina posted an Instagram video where she appears to be excitedly moving into what is presumably Geoffrey Paschel’s house in Tennesee amid his aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault conviction.

As Geoffrey faces 8-30 years in prison for the kidnapping charge alone, Varya has thrown her full support behind him and said that she will be taking care of his dogs as she stays in Tennessee.

Varya recently made a big deal out of selling the house where she was living in Pensacola, Florida, which is actually a house that Geoffrey owns with his mother. The selling of the house comes as Varya has been desperately asking for donations from Geoffrey’s supporters to fight his expensive legal battle.

Varya Malina revealed her move to Tenessee and into what looks like Geoffrey Paschel’s house

On Instagram, Varya used a Brittney Spears mimic-style video to share the information that she has moved to Tennessee and is taking care of her dog Vesta as well as Geoffrey’s dogs.

As the song “Oops I Did it Again” played shortly, Varya stepped up to what is presumably Geoffrey’s door with her suitcase and whipped her hair up and down before ringing the doorbell.

Her caption for the video read, “Oops, I did it again. Surprise! Vesta and I are in Tennessee. She really enjoys spending time with her best friend Chaos and fiancé Havoc. I’m taking care of all the fur babies. Do you want to see more of my country life?”

The video may have also been a strange shoutout to the time she showed up at Geoffrey’s door with a suitcase only to find out that Geoffrey had moved on from her with another woman named Mary.

90 Day Fiance critics roasted Varya Malina’s move

90 Day Fiance viewers bashed Varya for the ongoing situation with Geoffrey and for moving into the convicted felon’s house.

One popular fan page reposted the video and added the caption “Of course she moved to abuser’s house. We all knew it. We are not stupid. So are you going to live there for what ? 8-12 years? Weird. What do you guys think?!”

Another page shared the video in a now-deleted post and remarked, “Dumb b***h moved into Geoffrey’s house.”

Other onlookers to the situation jumped on the comments to vent their opinions.

One person jabbed, “You know you’re mentally messed up when you move into a known convicted women beaters house , chasing clout all the way while at it.”

Another critic petitioned, “We’ll see how bold she is when he gets 12 years but her elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top.”

More 90 Day critics gave their brutal opinions on Varya’s move. @mommysaysbadwordslive/Instagram

