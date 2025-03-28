Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3: John Sansone reacts to Samantha rejecting his kiss

Love is never easy, especially when it’s on national television.

In the latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, emotions ran high as one farmer faced unexpected rejection.

John Sansone, one of the show’s leading men, found himself in an awkward situation when contestant Samantha refused his attempt at a kiss, citing her deeply held values.

While the show thrives on romantic connections and competition, Samantha’s decision to set boundaries left both John and viewers surprised.

The moment sparked a discussion between the pair, leaving anticipation for their future dates and whether John will lose his patience.

Now, John is speaking out about what happened and how he felt about the uncomfortable exchange.

Samantha’s stance on public affection shocks John

Samathana REJECTS John’s kiss on Farmer Wants A Wife. Pic credit: FOX

During their 24-hour solo date, John and Samantha discussed the nature of the competition and their views on relationships.

Samantha admitted that she dislikes feeling “threatened” by other women vying for John’s attention.

This led to a deeper conversation about loyalty, with Samantha explaining that she holds her father as the gold standard. “He never talked about other women,” she said, emphasizing that she expects the same devotion from a future partner.

As the moment seemed ripe for romance, John leaned in for a kiss, but Samantha quickly rejected him. “I cannot kiss you on camera,” she said firmly.

“There is a reason for that. I’m going to marry someone someday. It might be you. It might not be you, and I do not want something of me kissing another man on television.”

John, caught off guard, reminded her that the show is designed for dating. However, he ultimately respected her decision and accepted a hug instead.

John breaks his silence on the awkward exchange

Following the episode, John opened up in an interview with Swooon, reflecting on the unexpected rejection.

“It was a pretty big revelation,” he admitted. “I was a little mad because it was a tiny bit humiliating, but it was nice to have the martini there because that definitely helped.”

He also hinted that the drink may have emboldened him to make a move. “That also could have been a reason that I actually went for the kiss. I mean, everybody’s got their own reasons for doing what they do. I respect it, whatever, move on.”

Despite respecting Samantha’s values, John made it clear that he felt misled. “I don’t know about you, but every single signal in the book was there,” he said, suggesting that Samantha’s body language implied she was open to the kiss. He later joked, “Hate to break it to you, but you’re here to kiss.”

Meanwhile, romance was heating up elsewhere on the show. Colton Hendricks and Jay Woods wasted no time kissing their chosen dates, Bailee and Grace, while Matt Warren took a more cautious approach with Jordyn.

However, Matt expressed concerns about whether Jordyn would be willing to leave her life in Nashville behind.

As Farmer Wants a Wife continues, contestants are faced with the threat of getting axed with each episode with the clock against them to make a connection.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.