Farmer Wants A Wife Season 3 gets a release date with Kimberly Williams-Paisley replacing Jennifer Nettles as host

Fox has officially announced the renewal of its popular reality dating series, Farmer Wants a Wife.

The third season is set to premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

This season brings a significant change, with actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley stepping in as the new host. She succeeds country music star Jennifer Nettles, who led the show for its first two seasons.

Williams-Paisley, renowned for her Nashville and Father of the Bride roles, expressed her enthusiasm about joining the series.

Reflecting on her transition from city life to the countryside after marrying country singer Brad Paisley, she stated in Variety, “I enjoyed being myself in this show, which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series. Because I’m a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She also commended the show’s commitment to fostering genuine connections, adding, “I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love.”

What to expect on Farmer Wants A Wife Season 3

The upcoming season will continue to follow four farmers as they seek meaningful relationships with single women ready to embrace rural living.

The journey will feature diverse and engaging events, including a speed dating session in Alabama, a country ball in Tennessee, and an overnight camping mixer in Texas.

In a new twist, the final daters will have the opportunity to introduce their families to farm life, providing a deeper insight into the realities of rural living.

Farmer Wants a Wife has a remarkable international track record, airing in 34 countries and leading to 226 marriages and 565 children.

The original series debuted in the UK in 2001 and has spawned numerous international versions, including in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and Austria.

What happened in Farmer Wants A Wife Season 2?

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife on Fox delivered emotional highs and surprises as four farmers pursued love.

Brandon Rogers chose Grace Girard, though their relationship became a friendship.

Mitchell Kolinsky found love with Sydney Errera, and their bond grew stronger post-show.

Nathan Smothers selected Taylor BeDell, with their relationship flourishing, while Ty Ferrell chose to remain single, prioritizing his family responsibilities.

In a twist, Kiana Clemente, initially vying for Mitchell’s heart, found love with his friend, Houston Redford Warren.

The season highlighted the unpredictability of love and the genuine connections that can emerge in unconventional circumstances.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 premieres on March 20, 2025, at 9/8c on Fox.