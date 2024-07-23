Royal fans react as Meghan Markle is spotted out with Hollywood pal Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have long been known for their charitable endeavors.

The couple have a foundation, The Archewell Foundation, whose motto is “Show Up, Do Good.”

Another vital way they help people is through the Invictus Games Foundation, which Prince Harry founded ten years ago.

In light of Meghan and Harry’s efforts to reinvent themselves, the couple has been trying different ways to live their public image to be on par with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

The public cannot get enough news about Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, while Meghan and Prince Harry battle bad press much more often than good.

Recently, news has come out that Meghan was spotted eating at Tre Lune restaurant with Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is known for her charitable works.

Meghan seen out with Kimberly Williams-Paisley at a trendy Italian restaurant

People.com has reported that Meghan and Kimberly were spotted at Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant near the Sussexes home in Montecito, California, on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

A collaboration between Meghan and Kimberly could benefit both of them in their acting careers and also in their charities.

Kimberly and her husband, Brad Paisley, run The Store, a charity that combats hunger in Middle Tennessee.

Any event linking The Store with the Archewell Foundation could raise awareness for both brands while also helping with Meghan’s public relations problems.

Fans loved the idea of the ladies joining together, especially since, as one fan pointed out, they are both alumni of Northwestern University.

Another fan said, “Those ladies looked like they were having fun.”

Another fan brought up Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard, saying, “Meghan could be casting Kimberly for her Netflix movies or one of her American Riviera Orchard projects.”

Kimberly is known for the Father of the Bride moves with Steve Martin and would be a great choice to star alongside Meghan in any project.

Fan reactions to Meghan Markle and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Pic credit: @people/X

Meghan has reportedly finished filming a project that ties into her American Rivieria Orchard brand and her Netflix deal, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is coming to Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 2027.

Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, sported a fabulous pair of sunglasses at Wimbledon, which made that specific fashion accessory all the rage among young ladies.

Kate was able to go to Wimbledon and present a trophy to the men’s winner, Carlos Alcaraz, and fans loved seeing her out and about after her recent health concerns.