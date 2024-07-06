Meghan Markle reportedly finishes filming a new project

According to reports, Meghan Markle has been busy behind the scenes working on her newest launch and tying it into Netflix.

Meghan has been in the launching phase of her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard, for the past several months.

The launch seems stuck between sending out jam-pots to her friends and social media influencers and having items for sale on a website.

She has been likened to Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop brand by fans who seem unimpressed by the brand as it is now.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, also have a Netflix deal that requires filming several more shows to fulfill the rumored $100 million contract.

After she sent a new type of jam to one of Prince Harry’s friends, Nachos Figuerass, reports show that she has filmed a show for Netflix based on her brand.

The Daily Beast reports a Hollywood insider said, “It all went well, and it is in the can.” The filming finished at a property near Meghan and Harry’s in California. This home is considered the “principal” site for the show.

Kinsey Schofield told the Express, “According to previous reports, Netflix is also considering partnering with Meghan in the capacity of distributor for American Rivera Orchard so they can stake some claim on any hype her show could potentially build for her new lifestyle brand.”

The series needs to be a hit for Meghan and Harry to help the lifestyle brand flourish and give Netflix a reason to extend their deal, which is slated to end in 2025.

Netflix finished filming with Prince Harry a couple of months ago. That series features Prince Harry and his love of Polo. This series and Meghan’s new one could premiere in the next several months.

If Netflix is helping to launch the brand, then consumers may not see products to buy until the series premiere, which Kinsey told the Express could be in six months.

Could the ‘royal jam wars’ come once Meghan launches her wares?

King Charles has long since sold his royal jam on Highgrovegardens.com, the website explaining that “the sale of Highgrove products, garden tours, and events supports and enables the life and works of the King’s Foundation.”

Now, his daughter-in-law Meghan plans to compete with him by selling her jam.

Meghan’s first product she sent to friends and influencers was jam, precisely what King Charles is known for selling. This could become a royal jam war between them.

The most significant difference is that anything King Charles sells goes towards charity, which is not confirmed with Meghan’s products.