Meghan Markle’s first American Riviera Orchard product revealed, and fans are not impressed

Meghan Markle has been busy behind the scenes with launching her American Riviera Orchard brand, and signs of that work are showing up on influencers’ social media accounts.

Since the launch of her brand on the same day Prince William and Prince Harry presented the Diana Awards on separate continents during separate appearances, fans have been waiting to see what Meghan will sell.

As soon as Prince Harry’s wife announced that she was launching a lifestyle brand reminiscent of Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop, fans excitedly posted on social media, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Photos are starting to circulate about the first product, which is reportedly strawberry jam.

Mrs. Tracy Robbins, the wife of Paramount Studios president and CEO Brian Robbins, has shared photos of the product on her Instagram Stories.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tracy captioned the product in one photo, “@americanrivieraorchard breakfast, lunch, and dinner just got a little sweeter.

Tracy Robbins shared a jar of jam from Meghan Markle on Instagram. Pic credit: @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram

Meghan has sent baskets to influencers that include her new jam

Tracy shared several photos of the jam in the post on Instagram. In another photo, the jam, numbered 17 out of 50, is surrounded by lemons.

The caption for this photo is, “Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone… Thank you, M.” The M refers to Meghan Markle, the creator of American Riviera Orchard.

Tracy Robbins shared a photo of jam and lemons gifted to her by Meghan Markle. Pic credit: @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram

The baskets have been sent out as the royal couple is filming a show for Netflix at a charity polo match in Miami.

Another Instagram influencer, Heart Mom, shared a photo of the basket Meghan sent, saying, “Ohhhhh, Just a taste of what’s to come!!! So proud of you, M.”

One can assume that the celebrities photographed alongside the couple, like Serena Williams and Delfina Blaquier, have also been gifted baskets.

Fans are not impressed with the offering, calling it ‘not sustainable’

After an X user shared photos of the baskets sent to influencers, others started to weigh in with their opinions on the product.

Fans cannot believe that it is jam as the first item that Meghan is launching on what should be her impressive new line of products.

Strawberry jam!!!!!!



Yes that’s right……. Meghan Markle has sent the first ARO product to 50 influencers



Jam!



Influencers have already started to post on social media about their ‘gift’ pic.twitter.com/3HwFGp1meR — 𝓜𝓾𝓻𝓴𝔂 𝓜𝓮𝓰 (@MurkyMegPodcast) April 16, 2024

One fan said, “A pot of Jam. That’s a bit anticlimactic after all the hype.”

A commenter wrote: “She is trying to create a ‘brand’ towards the wrong demographic.” Calling the jam a novelty, the fan explained that Meghan is 20 years too late and that the “market is already over-saturated with HGTV.”

Pic credit: @MurkyMegPodcast/X

Since this is just the first glimpse of products, there is still time for Meghan and her team to pivot to products that more will buy to make this endeavor a success.