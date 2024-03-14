Princes William and Harry work together to honor their mother at the Diana Award event

Princess Diana may have been gone since 1997, but her legacy lives on through her children’s works, and a charity started in her honor.

The Diana Award is an award given to “Young people who work to improve the lives of others” and is sponsored by the Diana Award Organization.

The charity, started by former Prime Minister James Gordon Brown in 1999, is dear to Prince Willam and Prince Harry.

This year’s ceremony is unique because it honors the charity’s 25th anniversary, prompting both princes to attend.

The Mirror reports that it has been years since Willam and Harry were seen together in public. Not since September 2022 have William and his wife, Kate Middleton, been publicly seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Now would be a great time for Princes William and Harry to unite and honor their mother.

Fans wishing to see the brothers together at this event will be sorely disappointed since that is not what is expected to happen.

William and Harry come together to honor their mother separately at the Diana Award

Since this is a special quarter-century celebration of the Diana Award, the hope would be that William and Harry can put aside their animosity and come together to support their mother’s memory.

Sadly, that is not to be so. The Diana Award has shared a post highlighting that William “will be joining us as our guest of honor at The Legacy Award Ceremony, taking place on Thursday 14 March 2024, and will present the Award to each of our recipients!”

According to the Diana Award team, twenty “young social activists” will receive the award this year.

The Times of London reported that Prince Harry would attend the conference virtually after Prince William had left, so they would not interact during the ceremony.

Page Six reports Dr. Tessy Ojo shared, “It’s a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex — particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year.” Dr. Tessy Ojo is the chief executive of the Diana Award.

Harry feels that his mother, Diana, would be ‘sad’ over rift

In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America last year, as his book Spare was coming out, Harry revealed how he thought his mother would react to the falling out with William.

According to ABC News, Harry said, “I think she would be sad…heartbroken.” He continued, “I don’t think we can ever have peace.”