Farmer Wants A Wife Season 3 Episode 5 recap: Samantha dumps John as Farmers lock in solo dates

The emotions ran high in Episode 5 of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, with a tearful goodbye, growing romances, and strategic solo date selections that shifted the dynamic among the contestants.

Samantha and Farmer John opened the episode with a heart-to-heart, where Samantha expressed feeling overwhelmed despite her strong initial attraction to John.

In the previous episode, Halleh tried to convince her to stay and explore the relationship.

While she called him everything she looked for in a partner, she admitted they might clash due to their mutual desire to “drive” the relationship.

John thanked her for her honesty, and the two parted ways amicably. Samantha left in tears, breaking the news to the other women, who were shocked by her decision.

John admitted he would miss her but saw it as a chance to deepen connections with the remaining women, including Kaylee, who asked for a fair chance and declared her genuine intentions.

Farmer Jay deals with drama while Colton goes on a date without a kiss

Elsewhere, tensions brewed at Farmer Jay’s farm. T’yana broke down over her strained relationship with the other women, prompting a comforting conversation from Jay.

However, Karina seized the opportunity to monopolize his attention, and it paid off with a passionate kiss that left Jay visibly smitten.

Farmer Colton had a meaningful discussion with Zoe, who shared her career ambitions. Although she declined a kiss at the barn dance, she remained open to small-town life.

Colton, initially unsure if her goals aligned with rural living, was reassured after learning more about her plans to become an anesthesiologist and noted that opportunities exist locally. He later called it his best date yet, despite the lack of a kiss.

Farmers choose their solo dates

The farmers made their solo date picks: Colton chose Zoe, Matt selected Alexandra, John went with Kaylee, and Jay, unsurprisingly, picked Karina after their steamy connection.

John and Kaylee went golfing, where she opened up about her fear of not having her love reciprocated. John admitted feeling pressured by her intensity.

Colton and Zoe’s date in town included gift shopping and deeper talks about balancing career and rural life.

Matt and Alexandra headed to a vineyard, where she spoke candidly about a failed marriage and hopes for a family. While they bonded, Matt continued his trend of holding off on kisses.

Jay and Karina’s solo date was football-themed and filled with flirtation. Their chemistry was undeniable, and they shared another kiss, cementing Karina as the frontrunner at Jay’s farm.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.