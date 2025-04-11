Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, Episode 4: Samantha tells Halleh plan to leave John

In the latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, emotions boiled over as contestant Samantha Riehl seriously considered ending her relationship with Farmer John Sansone.

Though the two had built a promising connection, Samantha admitted that she wasn’t sure their relationship could go the distance.

Her confession came during a pivotal moment in Tennessee, where all the farmers and contestants gathered for a barn dance.

The event sparked jealousy, heated confrontations, and candid conversations about love, trust, and compatibility.

As some couples grew closer, others unraveled under the pressure.

With emotions running high and major decisions looming, the farmers’ journeys to love grew increasingly complicated.

Samantha confides in Halleh about John: ‘I think I’m gonna go’

Samantha reacts to John dancing with Lily. Pic credit: FOX

Samantha Riehl’s future on the farm hung in the balance after she revealed growing doubts about her relationship with John.

In a heartfelt conversation with host Kimberly Williams-Paisley, she admitted, “Sparks are flying, for sure… but I need so much time. I need to know the ins and outs of every single part of you before I can decide if John and I are compatible and if we do have a future.”

Although she considered leaving during the barn dance, it was a conversation with fellow contestant Halleh that brought her decision into sharper focus.

“I think I’m gonna go,” Samantha told a stunned Halleh. She explained that despite having strong feelings for John, she felt they were no longer on the same page.

Halleh, clearly surprised, cautioned her not to rush her exit and urged her to speak with John directly.

Although Samantha didn’t get any alone time with him at the dance, and appeared uneasy as he danced with Lily, she acknowledged that walking away would be harder than expected.

Her inner conflict is confusing as she doesn’t specify her issues with John.

Colton plots his next kiss as jealousy builds

Farmer Colton stirred up drama on his farm after sharing a spontaneous kiss with Bailee during the barn dance.

The bold move drew instant reactions from the other women, who were visibly uncomfortable watching the intimate moment unfold.

But the tension is only heating up: in the teaser for next week’s episode, Colton is seen looking for another kiss.

The preview teases a romantic moment with Zoe, which would make her the third contestant Colton kisses this season.

As his affection appears to be spreading across multiple women, the other contestants are left questioning his intentions and their chances at true love.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.