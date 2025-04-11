Farmer Wants A Wife Season 3, Episode 4 recap: Rachel dumps Farmer Matt after ‘cheating’ scandal

Drama and difficult decisions took center stage in Season 3, Episode 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The farmers and their potential matches headed to Tennessee for a barn dance, but it quickly turned into several heated confrontations.

Rachel confronted Farmer Matt over a suspected secret rendezvous with Halleh, leading to a confrontation that ended with her voluntarily exiting the show.

Meanwhile, Farmer Jay faced growing tension between his remaining contestants, including a tearful goodbye and a fiery confrontation.

Farmer John dealt with uncertainty from Samantha, while Colton’s romantic moment sparked jealousy among his group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With special advice from country music star Brad Paisley, the farmers gained new insights but also more complicated feelings.

Rachel quits after confronting Matt over Halleh’s ‘scandal’

Farmer Matt Warren faced a major blow when Rachel confronted him over suspicions that Halleh had sneaked off to spend private time with him.

Although Halleh insisted she had simply gone out early to journal and watch the sunrise, the other women on the farm remained skeptical.

Matt denied that anything inappropriate occurred and tried to reassure the group during the barn dance, but Rachel remained unconvinced.

When Matt danced with Halleh, Rachel reached her breaking point.

Pulling Matt aside, she declared she no longer trusted the situation and chose to leave the farm. Matt, visibly hurt, said she shouldn’t stay if she had doubts, marking one of the season’s most emotional departures so far.

On Jay’s farm, the contestants clash with T’yana

Farmer Jay Woods had his hands full navigating drama among his contestants. At the beginning of the episode, concerned that Viviane-Lee lacks the experience for a serious relationship, Jay chooses to send her home, leaving Julia in tears.

Julia, who had just reassured Jay that she was committed to the farm lifestyle, soon found herself in a fiery exchange with fellow contestant T’yana.

Accused of stirring drama, T’yana clashed with the other women at the barn dance, prompting Grace to cry over fears of being portrayed as a “mean girl.”

Grace turned to Jay for reassurance, and he comforted her by confirming their connection and sealing the moment with a kiss.

As emotions run high and relationships deepen, Jay’s farm is becoming a pressure cooker of romance and rivalry. Fans will have to wait next week to find out who goes on the next solo date, which will certainly add to the drama.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.​