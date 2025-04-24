Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3: Bachelors blindsided by surprise twist from their moms

This week’s Farmer Wants a Wife episode threw a major curveball at the four farmers and the women competing for their hearts.

In an unexpected twist, each bachelor received a letter revealing that their next date wouldn’t be with one of the ladies currently on their farms, but with a woman hand-picked by their mothers.

The reveal sent shockwaves through the competition, catching the contestants and farmers off guard.

With a new dating dynamic in play, the pressure is on: if a farmer feels a strong connection with his mom’s selection, he can bring her back to the farm, at the cost of sending one of his current hopefuls home.

So far this season, at least two women have voluntarily left the competition.

Farmer John lost his presumed number one pick, Samantha, while Farmer Matt was dumped by Rachel.

The farmers’ moms take the matchmaking reins

The twist introduced a new level of drama, particularly for Farmer John from Missouri.

In an exclusive preview shared with Southern Living, John explained how deeply he values his mother’s insight.

“This is an opportunity. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I definitely credit who I am to my mom,” he said. “I trust my mother’s opinion very much. So I think it’ll be interesting to see who she picked out, because mom knows best.”

John’s mother explained her reasoning: “I know that John really wants a family someday, and I know he wants to share his life with someone who’s going to be his best friend.”

“I went with my gut. She seemed very energetic and full of life, and hopefully would jive well with my John.”

John meets Juliana and is instantly smitten

When John finally meets his mom’s pick, Juliana, his reaction is one of instant attraction.

She responds warmly, “I’m Juliana. Nice to meet you.” The pair sits at a cozy coffee shop, where John quickly admits, “She’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Still, the decision ahead isn’t easy. While John is clearly impressed, he knows that asking Juliana to join the farm would mean asking another woman to leave.

“I just got to trust my gut and make the right choice,” he reflects.

As the other farmers prepare for their surprise dates, viewers wonder: Will mom know best, or will the twist unravel the bonds already forming on the farm?

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.​