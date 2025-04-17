Farmer Wants a Wife star Halleh accuses contestant of having a secret boyfriend during filming

Farmer Wants a Wife drama erupts on TikTok as contestants clash over behind-the-scenes allegations.

The sparks from Farmer Wants a Wife are far from over when the camera stops rolling.

Contestant Halleh has ignited controversy by publicly accusing former cast member Rachel of having a secret boyfriend during filming.

According to Halleh, Rachel didn’t leave farmer Matt over trust issues as claimed on the show, and she allegedly flew to San Francisco to visit another man.

Halleh also claimed Rachel expressed interest in Matt’s friends before a group outing, calling her behavior “disrespectful” to the show’s cast and crew.

In response, Rachel fired back on TikTok with bold counter-accusations of her own. The drama has left fans divided and questioning what went down off-camera.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Halleh accuses Rachel of lying about the Matt breakup

Halleh’s claims have taken viewers by surprise. She alleged that Rachel fabricated her exit story and left Matt under false pretenses.

“She said she left because of trust issues, but she really went to see her boyfriend in San Francisco,” Halleh stated.

She also accused Rachel of inappropriate conduct, claiming she mentioned wanting to flirt with Matt’s friends on the way to a bar scene, comments Halleh called “disrespectful” to the crew.

Rachel denied being interested in Matt’s friends and claimed the other girls could back up her version of events.

Her accusations paint a picture of someone who wasn’t committed to the process or to Matt.

Halleh was responding to Rachel’s videos on TikTok, explaining her exit from the series.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Rachel makes explosive claims against Halleh

Taking to TikTok, Rachel denied the accusations and claimed that Halleh had a secret boyfriend.

“Baby girl, don’t confuse me with what YOU did,” she wrote. Rachel said Halleh told a few women about her boyfriend, and it eventually got back to her, adding, “You forgot you told some girls you trusted and it made it to me 🤷🏻‍♀️i had to make sure people knew what TV didn’t show😅.

@racheeleve I had to break this up in 3 parts. But this is the truth about episode 4 #farmerwantsawife

Halleh responded, “Rachel, what are you talking about? I never had a boyfriend. Nor did I tell anyone that. Please get over me and stop using me for clout.”

Halleh and Rachel go back and forth on TikTok. Pic credit: hallzballz/TikTok

She also recounted an incident where Halleh allegedly tried to sneak into Matt’s room at night under the pretense of sleeping in the movie room.

Rachel became suspicious because Halleh wore shoes instead of her usual socks that night.

While Halleh later claimed she was having a panic attack, Rachel questioned why that detail was never brought up during the show.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.