Farmer Wants A Wife: Colton Hendricks reveals his son’s reaction to his final pick

Colton Hendricks, one of the breakout stars of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, has finally opened up about how his young son reacted to his journey on the show and, more importantly, to his final romantic decision.

The 28-year-old cattle rancher and single father from Mena, Arkansas, joined the reality dating series in hopes of not just finding a partner.

He was looking for someone who could embrace life on the ranch and become a loving stepmother to his 3-year-old son, Souther.

As the season progressed, fans became eager to know whether Colton’s decision was right for his family.

According to Colton, the answer is a resounding yes. The farmer recently revealed that Souther is thrilled with the woman he ultimately chose.

“My son is super happy,” he told In Touch, adding, “We’re always happy around here. We live and we learn.”

Colton Hendricks said he puts his son first with dating

Although Colton’s 3-year-old son, Souther, has been central to his motivations for joining Farmer Wants a Wife, the toddler has not been prominently featured in the series.

Still, Colton has repeatedly stressed that whoever he chooses must be a great fit for him and his son.

Among the remaining contestants, Bailee has emerged as Colton’s strongest connection.

Their chemistry has steadily grown throughout the season, with Colton often praising her honesty and easygoing nature.

While he hasn’t publicly named his final pick, many fans believe Bailee is the front-runner to become both his partner and a potential maternal figure for Souther.

Previous drama sets the stage for a stronger connection

Colton’s love journey wasn’t without its share of conflict. Earlier in the season, he stirred tension after eliminating Taylar, a contestant who believed they had formed a deep emotional connection.

His comments to Taylar, in which he said his heart “skipped a beat” for one or two people, sparked drama among the remaining women.

Colton eventually cleared the air during a date with Keeley, reassuring her and others that his choices were based on deeper, evolving connections.

It seems Colton trusted his instincts, and with his son’s approval, he may have made the perfect pick.

It’s still early in the third season, and Colten has kept fans guessing with his willingness to get intimate with the contestants.

While fans may think Bailee is the front-runner, many dates are left before the farmer picks a winner.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.